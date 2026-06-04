Single Vehicle Crash in Cassia County

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at 5:55 p.m., June 3, 2026, on Interstate 86, just east of Burley.

A 2020 Freightliner driven by a 59-year-old male from Romania was traveling eastbound on I-86. The driver of the Freightliner lost control and overturned in the roadway.

The interstate was blocked for approximately two hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police

4644/4399

Posted in District 4 - Southern Idaho, Uncategorized