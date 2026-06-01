Volunteers Needed for River Sweep on June 13

The Ohio River Sweep is an annual cleanup event that extends the entire length of the Ohio River and its tributaries. Since first planning the event in 1989, the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) has had thousands of volunteers come together to pick up trash along the river and its tributaries.





The 2026 River Sweep is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, from 10 AM – 12 PM at Frederick’s Landing Park (100 Frederick’s Landing, Wilder, KY 41076).

Volunteers are provided with all supplies needed, including a free t-shirt! Kayaks and other watercrafts are encouraged to collect even more trash on the river. Kayaks are available to rent on-site.





Register for River Sweep here!









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