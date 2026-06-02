2026 International Student Career Bootcamp held at XJTLU

To help international students seize career opportunities and sharpen their job-hunting skills, the 2026 International Student Career Bootcamp was held at XJTLU on May 8–9.

Co-hosted by the Suzhou Dushu Lake University Development Alliance and XJTLU, and jointly organised by XJTLU’s Career Centre and X-Global, the bootcamp brought together over 70 international students from XJTLU, Renmin University of China Suzhou Campus, and University of Science and Technology of China’s Suzhou Institute for Advanced Research for a day-and-a-half of training and hands-on activities.

The bootcamp was designed to help international students navigate China’s job market – covering visa and work permit processes, CV and interview coaching, and the growing demand for globally-minded talent as Chinese companies expand overseas. Alumni already working in Suzhou also shared their first-hand experiences and encouraged students to tap into career centres, mentors, and alumni networks.

Mock interview

Karina Ermakova, a Year Two accounting student from Russia, was among those who found the experience valuable: “Through this bootcamp, I have gained a deeper understanding of the career opportunities for international students in the context of Chinese companies going global, which makes me more confident about my future job search. The insights shared by the guests were very practical, especially the guidance on how to leverage cross-cultural advantages – that truly inspired me.”

Alumni sharing

On day two, HR representatives from five companies including BOE Technology Group and Yadea ran one-on-one mock interviews with 25 students, three of whom landed internship offers on the spot. That afternoon, over 50 students visited BOE Suzhou Bay Digital Art Museum to see how a leading Chinese tech firm operates in practice.

Company visit to BOE Suzhou Bay Digital Art Museum

By Career Centre

Edited by Xinmin Han