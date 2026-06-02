‘Next Together’ Alumni Stories: Jingkang Gui, General Manager of Solar PV and Battery Energy Storage Systems at Keppel

Q: What advice would you give to younger students hoping to build careers overseas?

A: First, embrace AI and lifelong learning, and keep updating your skills and awareness. Second, practise long-termism and focus on steady growth. Continuous work on fundamentals is key to greater responsibilities later. Long-term accumulation matters more than short-term luck. Third, plan early if you want to work overseas. Make full use of university resources like mentors, internships, and industry projects, and actively build experience, language ability, and competitiveness.

Q: As the head of the Singapore Alumni Association, what keeps you closely connected with your alma mater?

A: XJTLU has changed the trajectory of my life, and I hope to give back in my own way by offering practical support and advice to younger students whenever possible.

The alumni network itself is also an invaluable resource for career development. Through exchanges with alumni in similar professional or industry fields, we can discover opportunities for collaboration and gain a better understanding of industry trends.

Q: During XJTLU’s 10th anniversary, you said, “I hope by the 20th anniversary, we will all have achieved what we wanted and become who we hoped to be.” Now that the 20th anniversary has arrived, how would you respond to your younger self?

A: Ten years ago, I was still in my first job and uncertain about my future direction. Today, after years of working in Singapore’s renewable energy sector, I have built strong industry connections, found a career I genuinely love, and gained the ability to help pave the way for others. I think that counts as a fairly satisfying answer to my younger self. I hope that in the future, I can continue growing upward without setting limits on myself.