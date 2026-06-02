USAG-H HHC welcomes new commander

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – A leader who served in the Republic of Korea Army years before becoming a U.S. Army officer assumed command of a U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Headquarters and Headquarters Company during a change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, May 29.

Army Capt. Ye Suk Kim accepted the guidon from Army Capt. Stanley S. Ching to become the next HHC commander.

“Having previously served in the Republic of Korea army,” said U.S. Army Col. Kristin E. Steinbrecher, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, “your journey to become an officer in the United States military is clear proof of your dedication.”

Steinbrecher also highlighted the difficult task of weighing core unit readiness against daily mission demands.

“HHC is a unique challenge because you are responsible for Soldiers dispersed across the installation supporting various civilian leaders,” Steinbrecher said. “Finding the equilibrium between those daily duties and core unit readiness is no easy task.”

Before relinquishing command, Ching thanked the U.S. Soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army personnel for their hard work during his 22-month tenure.

“To the Soldiers and KATUSAs of HHC, you are the reason this company succeeds,” Ching said. “Serving alongside you has been the honor of my career.”

Ching also thanked his wife, Margaret, and their children for enduring the long days and late nights of his command, adding that his accomplishments belong to them just as much as to him. He then reminded the formation to prioritize their own loved ones.

“At the end of the day,” Ching said, “it is your family who will be there beside you through everything life throws your way.”

During his speech, Kim noted Ching's impact on the unit, admitting that with the company's help, he was ready for the challenge.