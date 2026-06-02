Congressman Don Davis Swears in Future Soldiers at Greenville Recruiting Company Event

GREENVILLE, N.C. — In a powerful demonstration of community support and patriotism, the Greenville Recruiting Company recently partnered with Our Community Salutes to honor the region’s newest Future Soldiers. The highlight of the event was a special swearing-in ceremony led by U.S. Representative Don Davis (NC-1), who administered the oath of enlistment to the young men and women stepping forward to serve their country.

For the Future Soldiers of the Greenville Recruiting Company, taking the oath of enlistment is a profound milestone. Having Congressman Davis officiate the ceremony added a deeply personal and inspirational touch. Representative Davis is no stranger to the weight of the uniform; he is a 1994 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and served eight years as an active-duty Air Force officer, including a prestigious assignment overseeing operations for Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.

Addressing the enlistees and their families, Congressman Davis drew upon his own experiences in the military, emphasizing the core values of dedication, teamwork, and service to a cause greater than oneself. His presence underscored a crucial message championed by Our Community Salutes: that the decision to enlist in the Armed Forces straight out of high school is an honorable path deserving of immense public gratitude and recognition.

"We have an obligation not just to wear the uniform, but to continue looking at ways to make meaningful contributions," Davis has previously noted regarding his military transition and public service. His ongoing support for the military community is well-documented; earlier this year, Representative Davis spoke on the House floor to express his heartfelt gratitude for Our Community Salutes and its mission to honor high school enlistees in Northeast North Carolina and beyond.

The Greenville Recruiting Company leadership expressed their immense pride in the new recruits, noting that community-backed events like this are essential for building the morale of Future Soldiers before they ship off to basic training. Parents, educators, and local leaders gathered to shake hands with the recruits, embodying the OCS mission to ensure that no young person leaving high school for the military goes unrecognized.

As these Future Soldiers prepare to embark on their respective journeys in the U.S. Army, they carry with them the support of the Greenville community and the inspiring words of a Congressman who has walked the path of service before them.

Our Community Salutes (OCS) is a national, non-profit organization helping communities recognize, honor, and support high school seniors who plan to enlist in the U.S. Armed Services after graduation.

For more information about the Army, visit GoArmy.com.