OCR Finding Against D.C. Public Schools Puts Timely Evaluations, Placements, and Transportation Back in Focus

D.C. schools denied disabled students a free education. OCR said so. Families everywhere should be paying attention. Keith Altman Founder of K Altman Law

OCR found D.C. schools violated disability law. Delayed evals. Untrained staff. No reliable transportation. This happens everywhere.

Delays in evaluation, inappropriate placement processes, and transportation failures can all undermine access to education even before a case ever reaches hearing or court.” — Keith Altman

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new finding by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights highlights recurring pressure points in special education systems: timely evaluations, individualized placements, and reliable transportation. OCR announced that D.C. Public Schools violated Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act by denying students with disabilities a free appropriate public education. You can read about it here. What OCR said:According to OCR’s March 18, 2026 press release, the agency concluded that the district’s policies discriminated against students with disabilities, with some students waiting four months or longer for evaluations. OCR also stated that untrained staff were making decisions about students’ educational needs and that the district lacked adequate systems to ensure transportation for students with disabilities. OCR proposed a resolution agreement calling for a Disability Services Division, revised policies, annual training, and a process to manage transportation requests, delays, cancellations, and safety incidents.This kind of finding matters well beyond one district. Evaluation delays can affect eligibility, services, placement decisions, and dispute timelines. Transportation problems can also become access issues when a student cannot reliably get to the program or related services the student is supposed to receive. And when decision-making is handled by untrained personnel, districts expose themselves to both compliance risk and practical breakdowns. K Altman Law perspective:“Special education compliance is not only about what is written in a policy manual. It is about whether the system functions in real time for actual students,” said Keith Altman , Founder and Managing Partner of K Altman Law. “Delays in evaluation, inappropriate placement processes, and transportation failures can all undermine access to education even before a case ever reaches hearing or court.”Families should remember that school-system problems often show up first as missed evaluations, inconsistent transportation, unexplained service gaps, or placement changes that do not feel individualized. Those facts can become important if a parent later needs to challenge the district’s process or seek corrective action.What families should do now:● Track referral dates, consent dates, evaluation timelines, and meeting dates in writing.● Keep records of bus delays, cancellations, missed services, and communications with staff.● Ask who is making placement and service decisions and whether those individuals have appropriate authority and training.● Request prior written notice or another written explanation when services or placements change.● Seek guidance promptly if delays or transportation issues are disrupting a student’s access to a free appropriate public education.About K Altman Law:K Altman Law represents students, families, and professionals in matters involving education law, civil rights, student defense, special education, Title IX, and related administrative and litigation issues nationwide.Disclaimer:This press release is for general informational purposes only and is not legal advice. Outcomes vary by facts and jurisdiction. Reading this material does not create an attorney-client relationship.

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