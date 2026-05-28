Federal Government Releases $144 Million for Special Education and Early Intervention Services

New federal money is flowing into special ed. The families who know how to ask are the ones who'll feel it. Dan Rothfeld, Chief Operating Officer of The Advocacy Circle

$144M is heading toward special education. Whether your child sees any of it depends on what you ask for now.

When funding shifts occur, families benefit from understanding how those changes may influence staffing, timelines, and available supports.” — Dan Rothfeld

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Department of Education has announced the release of an additional $144 million in funding to support special education and early intervention services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).According to reporting by K-12 Dive, the funding will support both IDEA Part B services for students ages 3–21 and Part C services for infants and toddlers. The announcement also included guidance related to how states may use certain IDEA funds, including support connected to early intervention planning. You can read about it here. What This Funding Means:Federal IDEA allocations are distributed to states and then to districts to support services required under federal law. While funding increases do not automatically change an individual student’s program, they can influence staffing levels, early intervention access, and service infrastructure.“This announcement highlights how federal policy decisions shape the educational landscape families navigate every day,” said Dan Rothfeld , Chief Operating Officer of The Advocacy Circle . “When funding shifts occur, families benefit from understanding how those changes may influence staffing, timelines, and available supports.”What Families Can Do Now:● Ask how IDEA funds are allocated at the district level● Inquire about staffing plans for the upcoming school year● Review early intervention transition timelines● Prepare clear documentation for IEP or IFSP meetingsFunding announcements often signal broader system adjustments. Staying informed can help families participate more effectively in planning conversations.The Bigger Picture:IDEA remains the primary federal law governing special education services nationwide. Funding levels, guidance updates, and regulatory shifts can influence implementation across states.The Advocacy Circle provides structured tools, training, and AI-supported guidance to help families understand and navigate these systems with greater clarity.About The Advocacy Circle:The Advocacy Circle is a national education advocacy and family support organization that provides practical tools, structured learning, and AI-supported guidance to help families navigate special education and related advocacy challenges. The organization is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Learn more at www.theadvocacycircle.com Disclaimer: This release is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Families should consult appropriate professionals regarding specific circumstances.

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