Staff Spotlight — Congratulations to Makana McClellan!

Posted on Jun 1, 2026 in Main

Congratulations to our Director of Communications, Makana McClellan, for being named the 2026 Communicator of the Year by the National Association of Government Communicators! She is the first person from Hawai’i to ever receive this national honor.

Makana has helped transform how Hawai’i communicates, especially during some of our toughest moments. From the Maui wildfires to severe flooding, tsunami warnings and other emergencies, she has led with calm, clarity and an unwavering commitment to keeping people informed. She’s also helped build a stronger, more unified communications network across state government – making sure agencies work together, train together and serve the public with urgency and care.

This recognition reflects not only Makana’s leadership, but the incredible work of communicators and public servants across Hawai’i who show up every day for our communities.

To learn more about Makana and the NAGC award, visit https://nagc.com/page/2026CommunicatoroftheYear.

Read the news release here: https://governor.hawaii.gov/newsroom/office-of-the-governor-news-release-communications-director-makana-mcclellan-receives-national-communicator-of-the-year-honor/