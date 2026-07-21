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News Release – DOH Authorizes Reopening of Subway Kunia in Waipahu

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

 

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH AUTHORIZES REOPENING OF SUBWAY KUNIA IN WAIPAHU

26-085

July 21, 2026                                                                                                  

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch (FSB) issued Subway Kunia a green placard and authorized its reopening, after a follow-up inspection found that all critical food safety violations were corrected.

Subway Kunia, located at 94-535 Kupuohi St., had received a red placard on July 17, 2026, and was immediately closed. A follow-up inspection on July 21, 2026 found all critical violations were resolved.

The food establishment was advised to continue monitoring their refrigeration temperatures.

The DOH FSB protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.    

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News Release – DOH Authorizes Reopening of Subway Kunia in Waipahu

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