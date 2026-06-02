Honoring the Fallen on Memorial Day

Posted on Jun 1, 2026 in Main

This Memorial Day, Governor Green joined Gold Star families, veterans and service members to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

Memorial Day is a solemn reminder that freedom is never guaranteed — it is earned through courage, devotion and sacrifice. Governor Green was honored to stand alongside those who carry that truth closest to their hearts, paying tribute to the fallen and reaffirming the state’s commitment to never forget their legacy.

As we move forward, we do so with purpose, compassion and the aloha spirit that defines Hawaiʻi — carrying the memory of those who gave everything for our state and nation.

We will never forget.