Salsa Kings Provides Private Salsa Lessons in Kendall

Salsa Kings offers private salsa lessons in Kendall for couples preparing for weddings, parties, and special events.

KENDALL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salsa Kings®, a professional salsa studio headquartered in Miami, provides private salsa lessons in Kendall for couples preparing for weddings, parties, special events, and other social dance settings.

The Kendall services are designed for adults and couples across a range of experience levels, including beginners and dancers seeking more focused instruction. According to company-provided information, Salsa Kings offers both group and private salsa lessons in Kendall, with group classes held at Event Center Miami on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

Private salsa lessons provide clients with a more individualized setting for learning rhythm, partner connection, timing, and movement. The company’s Kendall instruction is part of a broader South Florida presence serving Latin dance enthusiasts in Miami, Weston, Cooper City, Doral, Homestead, and Kendall, as well as Miami-Dade County and Broward County.

Salsa Kings states that its salsa lessons focus on:

• Beginner-to-advanced instruction

• Rhythm development and partner connection

• Private lesson services for clients seeking personalized feedback

• Group classes for adults and couples

• A welcoming setting for students without prior dance experience

• Opportunities for social connection through Latin dance

For couples preparing for weddings or special events, private lessons offer a structured way to practice partner coordination before an occasion where dancing may be part of the celebration. The company also notes that students do not need prior experience to attend Kendall salsa classes.

Client feedback provided by Salsa Kings highlights instruction style and the classroom environment.

“Did my first class and it covered a lot. Also, appreciate the teachers taking their time and explaining it well and watching us to make sure we are doing it right and correcting us afterwards. Looking forward to coming back and recommend it to beginners and advanced,” said Fernando T., a client.

“My first class at Salsa Kings and I truly enjoyed it! The energy is great, excellent vibes and a lot of fun. It is a friendly environment and people are very welcoming,” said Brenda H., a client.

Salsa Kings began in 1998 when Elba, originally from Cuba, opened one of the first salsa studios in Miami, according to company materials. The studio continues under the leadership of Andres Fernandez. Mr. Andres, Owner, has more than 20 years of experience in salsa and the dance industry, according to the provided company information.

The company’s mission is to deliver excellence in a fun, healing culture by helping people build relationships and exercise interpersonal connection through Latin dance. Its motto, #BetterTogether, reflects the studio’s emphasis on community, connection, and shared growth.

Salsa Kings also identifies Lester Castillo, Pablo Peña, and Galo Paredes as members of its leadership team. The company’s materials describe the Salsa Kings experience as more than class instruction, noting that students may participate in workshops, VIP events, dance groups, and a yearly Salsa Cruise.

Couples and individuals interested in private salsa lessons in Kendall and across South Florida can contact Salsa Kings at +1 305-553-0555, visit the studio's website at https://salsakings.com/, or explore the studio's blog for articles on dance, relationships, and community.

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About Salsa Kings®

Founded in 1998, Salsa Kings® mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Kendall

10549 SW 109th Ct,

Miami, FL 33176

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4STcQ87Hw5dSs9fC6

Weston

16646 Saddle Club Rd.

Weston, FL 33326

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/Sepc1bnd382kWhrVA

Homestead

112 N Krome Ave.

Homestead, FL 33030

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/MSffTLY4Z9e4nMEX8

Doral

8260 NW 27th St. #408

Doral, FL 33122

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/6GjXkDb1gx1xyPXi9

Cooper City

12330 SW 53rd St. #702

Cooper City, FL 33330

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/DWdC2u63M8jJe2NR7

Notes to Editors:

• All testimonials included are direct quotes from real clients.

• The company currently serves clients in Miami, Weston, Cooper City, Doral, Homestead, and Kendall, within Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

• For further validation on the health benefits of dance, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): CDC.gov

END OF PRESS RELEASE.

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