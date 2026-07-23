Shamrock Medicine Provides Primary and Psychiatric Care for Patients in Chestnut Hill, PA

Shamrock Medicine provides insurance-based primary and psychiatric care for Chestnut Hill, PA patients, offering both in-person and virtual medical services.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamrock Medicine, an insurance-based boutique family medicine and psychiatric practice headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, serves patients in Chestnut Hill with primary care and psychiatric services. Located at 6 East Willow Grove Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118, the practice is accepting new patients and provides access to care through both in-person visits and online options.

Patients in the Chestnut Hill area can reach their care team through a text-based communication platform that allows them to book appointments, submit questions, and order labs — both during office visits and remotely. This model is designed to reduce barriers between patients and providers and to support continuous engagement with the care team between visits.

The practice offers the following services and features:

• Insurance-based coverage for primary care and psychiatric care needs

• Text-based access to providers for appointments, lab results, and prescription refills

• In-person and online visit options, including telehealth

• A boutique model that limits patient volume to allow more individual time with each patient

• Personalized treatment plans developed around each patient's health goals

Patient Eleanor J. described her experience with the practice's psychiatric care: "I've been seeing Ilyssa for about 2 years now and she is fabulous. I had never been to a psychiatrist before and this has made me wish that I started way earlier. The office is lovely and the staff is always kind. If I need a refill or have concerns/requests the team and Ilyssa are very quick to respond and see me if needed. I have recommended her to friends and they also only had good things to say. I would definitely recommend this place if you're looking for a psychiatric care."

The Chestnut Hill care team includes Dr. Peter Kelly along with family medicine nurse practitioners Amanda Brown, Salema Davis, and Karine Keshgegian. The practice operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patient Max P. shared a similar perspective: "Highly recommend Shamrock! What a great experience. I always get nervous at the doctors office but this place is so comfortable. Happy to have found it!"

Patient Shira B. noted following her first visit: "What wonderful provider. I really enjoyed going here for my first visit and I felt very relaxed and the practitioner was great. It was such a great experience. I would highly recommend her as she listened and I felt very much like she is truly there to help her patients. Thank you so much!"

In addition to Chestnut Hill, Shamrock Medicine serves patients across several cities and counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including Philadelphia, Ambler, Cherry Hill, Haddonfield, Moorestown, and Marlton, and across Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Camden counties.

Patients in Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania seeking primary or psychiatric care can contact Shamrock Medicine at +1 215.585.2342, visit https://shamrockmedicine.com/. Additional health and wellness information is available on the practice's blog at https://shamrockmedicine.com/blog/.

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About Shamrock Medicine

Shamrock Medicine is a leading provider of comprehensive psychiatric care and personalized wellness services in the Greater Philadelphia area. The practice offers a warm and welcoming environment where adults and children (over the age of five) can receive compassionate and effective treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions. The team at Shamrock Medicine is dedicated to building strong patient-provider relationships and developing individualized treatment plans that promote long-term mental well-being.



Clinic Locations:

Philadelphia Clinic

407 South 10th Street Suite 101

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Phone: 215.585.2342

https://maps.app.goo.gl/xrpRUEShp7y17EiT8

Ambler Clinic

812 N Bethlehem Pike, Suite 207A

Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4Lf4xuArU84722uS7

Cherry Hill, NJ Clinic

911 Kings Highway S

Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034

Phone: 856.553.1355

https://maps.app.goo.gl/KSt9NrbBzgq1mBin6

Note to Editors

• For further information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact: Dr. Peter Kelly Owner and Spokesperson Shamrock Medicine Phone: +1 215.585.2342 Email: info (at) shamrock medicine (dot) com.

• The practice accepts various insurance plans, including Aetna, Cigna, Highmark BCBS, Independence BCBS, Humana, Medicare, and United Insurances. Please visit their website for more details on accepted insurances and services provided.

End of Press Release.

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