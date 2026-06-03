Passè Daisy Highlights Skincare Products Designed for Different Skin Types and Routine Preferences

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Brand showcases formulations focused on cleansing, hydration, and skincare customization for a range of skin needs

BLAKELY, PA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passè Daisy is highlighting several skincare products within its collection that are formulated to support different skin types and routine preferences, reflecting a growing consumer interest in personalized skincare solutionsAs skincare consumers continue seeking products tailored to their individual needs, Passè Daisy offers a range of formulations designed for concerns such as excess oil, dryness, dehydration, and daily cleansing.Among the products featured by the brand are the Professional Line Blemish Pore Treatment Pads and Clarity Cleansing Wash. The treatment pads contain exfoliating acids along with ingredients such as aloe and allantoin, while the cleansing wash includes glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acids in a dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic, fragrance-free formula.Passè Daisy also includes botanical-based options within its collection. AuraLeaf Elixir combines ingredients such as seabuckthorn oil, rosehip oil, and apricot kernel oil in a lightweight facial oil formulation intended for daily use.For individuals seeking moisturizing products, the Feels Like Silk Peptide Moisturizer Cream contains peptides, shea butter, sweet almond oil, macadamia seed oil, and vitamin E. The formulation is designed for normal to dry skin types and can be incorporated into both daytime and evening skincare routines.Another product within the collection is HydraBlush Jelly, which features ingredients including hyaluronic acid, snow mushroom, ceramides, squalane, aloe vera, and rose water. The lightweight gel-based formula is suitable for individuals seeking hydration-focused skincare products.The collection also includes the Oil-to-Milk Cleanser, a cleanser that transforms into a milky emulsion when mixed with water. The product is formulated to help remove makeup, sunscreen, and daily buildup while supporting a gentle cleansing experience.In addition, Golden Bloom Serum combines vitamin C, retinol, CoQ10, aloe, botanical hyaluronic acid, and antioxidant-rich botanical extracts in a lightweight serum intended for normal, combination, and dry skin types.According to Passè Daisy, the collection is designed to provide consumers with multiple options that can be incorporated into customized skincare routines based on individual preferences and skin concerns.Additional information about the Passè Daisy skincare collection is available at passedaisy.com.About Passè DaisyPassè Daisy is a skincare brand offering a range of products formulated for various skin types and routine preferences. The company focuses on cleansing, hydration, moisturization, and botanical-based skincare solutions designed to support individualized skincare routines.

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