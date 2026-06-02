KATUSA Friendship Week 2026

A tradition like no other in the world. Eighth Army holds is annual KATUSA Friendship Week June 8-12. Sporting and cultural events will be held at Army garrisons across the peninsula. Check out the flyers for the different events.

KATUSA Friendship Week is one of Eighth Army's initiative to honor the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldier program, or KATUSA. The program was created only weeks after the Korean War ignited, and to this day KATUSAs continue to serve side-by-side with Eighth Army Soldiers providing priceless support and friendship.

The Korean War began June 25, 1950. Roughly three weeks later the KATUSA program was initiated July 15 by an informal agreement between the Honorable Syngman Rhee, president of the Republic of Korea, and General of the Army Douglas MacArthur, commander in chief, United Nations Command.