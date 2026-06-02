IUC ‘Contested Cases’ rule numbering change effective June 1

Legislation enacted on April 16 to update Iowa executive agency rulemakings will take effect on July 1, with the exception of one rule for which the IUC was allowed to opt out. Approval to opt out resulted in the IUC’s rules at 199 Iowa Administrative Code chapter 7 - “Practice and Procedures” being renamed and renumbered to 199 Iowa Administrative Code chapter 2506 - “Contested Cases.” That is the designation under the uniform rules used by all executive branch agencies. The change was effective June 1.

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