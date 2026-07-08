MidAmerican Energy files proposed rate increase with IUC; four consumer comment meetings scheduled

MidAmerican Energy Company (MidAmerican) filed an application on July 7 seeking to increase its natural gas customers’ rates. An increase is requested on the delivery portion of customers' bills in all classes, and the utility indicated the average residential bill would increase by approximately 5%, or $2.89 per month, if the Iowa Utilities Commission (IUC) approves the proposal as submitted.

Customer notices about the rate proposal, detailing the amount of the proposed increase based on the customer’s type of service and the reasons for the rate request, have been mailed by MidAmerican to all natural gas customers.

MidAmerican also plans to implement interim rates effective July 17. If a final rate increase is approved by the IUC and that rate is lower than interim rates, customers would be entitled to a refund, with interest.

As part of the application process, MidAmerican has scheduled four consumer comment meetings during which the company will provide a presentation about its rate application. Customers will have time to comment on the proposal and the overall quality of MidAmerican’s service.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

Cedar Rapids – 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at Hilton Garden Inn, 4640 N. River Boulevard N.E.

Des Moines – 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at Holiday Inn Des Moines Airport Conference Center, 6111 Fleur Drive

Sioux City – 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.

Virtual – noon Sept. 9; access via the IUC Hearing and Meeting Calendar at iuc.iowa.gov

Anyone requiring assistive services or devices to observe or participate in a consumer comment meeting should contact the IUC at 515-725-7300 or customer@iuc.iowa.gov at least five days in advance of the scheduled date to request accommodations.

Written comments and objections about the rate proposal may be submitted and will become part of the permanent record in the rate case docket. Submissions may be made:

by email to customer@iuc.iowa.gov

by mail to Iowa Utilities Commission, Docket No. RPU-2026-0001, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319-0069

online; go to efs.iowa.gov and click "Sign Up" to create an account, then log in and click "Submit a Comment or Objection in a Docket" to access the submission form. Be sure to enter Docket No. RPU-2026-0001 before submitting.

A procedural schedule for the rate proceeding will be determined at a later date and will include setting a date for a hearing for the presentation of evidence and cross-examination of witnesses.

The IUC will review MidAmerican’s application and can approve, deny, or modify the requested rate increase.