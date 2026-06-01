MDA Issues Consumer Advisory for Milkjam Creamery

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has issued a consumer advisory for certain ice cream and non-dairy frozen dessert products produced by Milkjam Creamery in Minneapolis, MN, due to the potential presence of metal fragments. During a routine inspection, the MDA determined that specific ice cream and non-dairy frozen dessert products manufactured by Milkjam Creamery may have been contaminated with metal fragments.

The following products are subject to this advisory:

Black Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert (pint package; lot code 052662-26)

Toasted Coconut Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert (pint package; lot code 052763-27)

Zahra Ice Cream (consumed in-store between May 26 to May 28, 2026)

Ridin’ Duuuurty Ice Cream (consumed in-store between May 26 to May 28, 2026)

With the exception of Zahra and Ridin’ Duuuurty ice cream, all products subject to this advisory bear the above-listed lot codes on the package. These products were sold exclusively through the Milkjam Creamery ice cream shop in Minneapolis, MN. The MDA and the company have not received any reports of adverse reactions or illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who purchased these products should throw them away or return them to the store. Consumers with questions about the advisory can contact the MDA at 651-201-6300.

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Media Contact

Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6629

Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us