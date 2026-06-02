Emerald Ash Borer Quarantine Expanding in Kandiyohi County

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has confirmed emerald ash borer (EAB) in a new area of Kandiyohi County. The EAB find requires expanding the current county quarantine boundary to include the entire county.

EAB was discovered by a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Forest Health Specialist in the City of Willmar, which is outside the current quarantine area.

The MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine of the entire county. The quarantine limits the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area. Quarantines are issued for all areas known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.

EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. The insect's larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Trees often show several signs of EAB infestation. Woodpeckers like to feed on EAB larvae, so an increase in woodpecker activity may be one sign the insect is present. Also, EAB tunneling can cause tree bark to split open, revealing characteristic S-shaped galleries underneath.

A virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professionals in Kandiyohi County will be held with experts from the MDA. Staff will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Emerald Ash Borer Virtual Informational Meeting:

Thursday, June 11, 2026

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Register at https://www.mda.state.mn.us/emerald-ash-borer-quarantine

The public will also have an opportunity to give input on the proposal to expand Kandiyohi County’s emergency quarantine to the state’s formal quarantine. The MDA is taking comments on the proposed quarantine expansion now through July 10, 2026, and recommends adopting the formal quarantine on July 15, 2026. The proposed quarantine language can be found at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.

Comments can be made during the virtual meeting or by contacting:

Mark Abrahamson

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

625 Robert Street North

St. Paul, MN 55155

Mark.Abrahamson@state.mn.us

There is more EAB information on the MDA website.

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Media Contact

Brittany Raveill, MDA Communications

651-201-6131

Brittany.Raveill@state.mn.us