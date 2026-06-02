PreArrive™ Launches Signed Pre-Arrival Packets for Short-Term Rental Hosts

Sample PreArrive Certificate of Acknowledgment — the tamper-evident PDF a host receives after a guest signs the house rules and itemized fees before check-in.

One link, sent before check-in. The guest signs the house rules and fees; the host gets a tamper-evident PDF certificate.

Hosts have been doing this with DocuSign hacks and group texts. We just put it in one signed packet.” — Osiris Nunez, founder, PreArrive

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PreArrive ™, a Miami-based tool built by Parameter LLC , today launched at prearrive.com . The product gives short-term rental hosts a way to get their house rules and itemized fees signed by the guest before check-in, and produces a tamper-evident PDF certificate the host can attach to a claim if anything goes wrong.It is built for hosts on Airbnb, Vrbo, and direct-booking sites — the operators running one to a few dozen units who do not have a property management system handling this for them.How it works is intentionally small. A host builds a packet once per property: house rules (parties, quiet hours, pets, smoking, occupancy, parking, anything else), itemized fees (cleaning, pet, parking, utility, early or late checkout, any extras), and the check-in info — welcome message, WiFi, door code, parking instructions. For each booking, PreArrive generates a single signing link in a branded email. The guest taps each rule and each fee individually on their phone — never a blanket checkbox — and draws a signature. The whole thing takes about 90 seconds; no app install, no ID scan, no biometric capture. Once the guest signs, the check-in info unlocks for the guest, and the host receives the PDF certificate.The host's certificate is a tamper-evident PDF. It contains the rules and fees exactly as the guest saw them, the drawn signature, two timestamps with IPs (email click and signed action), and a SHA-256 hash of the packet content so any later edit is detectable. The certificate carries a QR code anyone can scan to verify it, no PreArrive account required, and is built for the three audiences a host might attach it to: an AirCover claims reviewer, a short-term rental insurer, or a small-claims clerk."Most hosts already have house rules. They are in a guidebook nobody opens, or scattered across three listing platforms, or written on a printed sheet on the fridge," said Osiris Nunez, founder of PreArrive. "Fees are even worse: cleaning on the listing, pet fee in the message thread, parking quoted verbally at check-in. PreArrive takes the rules and the fees a host already charges and puts them in one packet the guest actually signs."PreArrive does not replace the listing platform, collect payment, or write the rules for the host. It generates the packet, captures the signature, produces the certificate, and stays out of the way.The launch arrives as platforms tighten what hosts are expected to document. Airbnb made its Total Price Display global default in April 2025, putting all mandatory fees in the first price a guest sees. Its February 2026 Host Damage Protection Terms now require "legitimate and verifiable" evidence in damage claims, including dated documentation, and allow Airbnb to deny claims based on a host's failure to take "reasonable care" against repeat issues at the same property. PreArrive is a way for hosts to keep that documentation on the front end rather than scramble for it on the back end. The tool also generates a paste-ready "Additional Rules" block for the Airbnb listing field, so the same disclosure the guest signs is also published where the booking happens."This is not a guidebook," Osiris Nunez added. "Touch Stay, Hostfully, and Hostaway all do welcome design and operations well. PreArrive does the part where the guest signs the rules and acknowledges the fees. It is a different layer, and most hosts do not have one yet."PreArrive is a documentation and acknowledgment tool. It is not insurance, legal advice, or a substitute for AirCover or any platform damage program.About PreArrive™PreArrive™ is a Miami-based operations tool for U.S. short-term rental hosts, built and operated by Parameter LLC. It produces signed pre-arrival packets — house rules and itemized fees — and returns a tamper-evident PDF certificate to the host before check-in. The guest gets the check-in info once they sign. Learn more at prearrive.com.Sources Cited• Airbnb, Airbnb continues to support federal price transparency legislation (February 2025) — https://news.airbnb.com/support-for-federal-price-display-legislation/ • Rental Scale-Up by PriceLabs, Airbnb Makes Total Price Display Global (April 25, 2025) — https://www.rentalscaleup.com/airbnb-makes-total-price-display-global-heres-what-it-means-for-short-term-rental-managers/ • Airbnb, Host Damage Protection Terms (last updated February 5, 2026) — https://www.airbnb.com/help/article/2869 ###

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