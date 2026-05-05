Parameter™ Launches Free WordPress Risk Score™ to Help Small Businesses Spot Operational Gaps

Parameter, a Miami-based WordPress operations firm, launched the free WordPress Risk Score™ today.

Free public-signal assessment grades a WordPress site's operational health in under 60 seconds. No signup required.

Small businesses on WordPress don't have a security team. And they still have new vulnerabilities landing every day. The Risk Score is for them.” — Osiris Nunez, founder, Parameter

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parameter™, a Miami-based WordPress operations firm, today launched the WordPress Risk Score ™, a free public-signal assessment that grades a WordPress site's operational health in under a minute. It serves small businesses on WordPress that lack dedicated security teams.Industry data shows a persistent gap between WordPress's market share and the day-to-day discipline required to keep sites resilient:• WordPress is used by 59.6% of websites with a known content management system and 42.2% of all websites globally, according to W3Techs (April 2026). In Sucuri's 2023 Hacked Website & Malware Threat Report, based on 39,594 cleaned websites and 108 million SiteCheck remote scans, WordPress represented 95.5% of detected infections — a figure Sucuri cautions reflects its observed datasets, not the entire web at scale.• Patchstack reported 11,334 new WordPress ecosystem vulnerabilities in 2025, a 42% increase over 2024 — an average of 31 per day. Its State of WordPress Security in 2026 report found that 91% of those vulnerabilities were in plugins, 9% in themes, and only six were in WordPress core, all rated low priority.• For heavily exploited WordPress vulnerabilities, Patchstack observed a weighted median of approximately five hours from public disclosure to first exploitation attempt.• In October 2025, Wordfence reported blocking more than 8.75 million exploit attempts targeting GutenKit and Hunk Companion plugin vulnerabilities still being exploited roughly a year after disclosure.• 39.1% of CMS applications were running outdated software at the time of infection, and 49.21% of compromised sites contained at least one attacker-installed backdoor, according to Sucuri's analysis.• For SMBs, the stakes are real. Verizon's 2025 DBIR SMB Snapshot found ransomware was a component of 88% of SMB breaches, compared with 39% at larger organizations. Veeam's 2025 ransomware research found only 10% of attacked organizations recovered more than 90% of their data, and 89% had backup repositories targeted."Most small businesses on WordPress don't have a security team. They have a marketing manager and a freelancer who built the site three years ago," said Osiris Nunez, founder of Parameter. "Meanwhile, Patchstack reported an average of 30 new risks per day in 2025, and attackers are mass-exploiting the worst of them within hours. The Risk Score is for the people caught in the middle of that."The free WordPress Risk Score™ tool, available at parameterllc.com/risk , scores publicly observable signals across five categories: Update Hygiene, Backup Exposure, Security Headers, Plugin Exposure, and Performance. Users get a 0–100 score, a letter grade, and a downloadable PDF report with prioritized recommendations. No account, email, or administrator access required.The tool is a non-invasive, public-signal assessment, not a penetration test, and does not attempt to log in, exploit, or modify the target site."Across hundreds of audits, we kept seeing the same five preventable issues, and they closely align with what watchdogs publish every year," Osiris Nunez added. "If you run a small business on WordPress, you should be able to see where you stand without paying anyone."About Parameter™Parameter™ is a Miami-based operations firm specializing in WordPress and Odoo ERP. Through its three-tier engagement model — Protect™, Pulse™, and Propel™ — Parameter™ delivers security, hosting, and development services to small and mid-sized businesses across North America. Learn more at parameterllc.com Sources Cited• W3Techs, Usage Statistics and Market Share of WordPress — https://w3techs.com/technologies/details/cm-wordpress • Sucuri, 2023 Hacked Website & Malware Threat Report (June 2024) — https://sucuri.net/reports/2023-hacked-website-report/ • Patchstack, State of WordPress Security in 2026 (February 2026) — https://patchstack.com/whitepaper/state-of-wordpress-security-in-2026/ • Wordfence, Mass Exploit Campaign Targeting Arbitrary Plugin Installation Vulnerabilities (October 23, 2025) — https://www.wordfence.com/blog/2025/10/mass-exploit-campaign-targeting-arbitrary-plugin-installation-vulnerabilities/ • Verizon, 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report — SMB Snapshot (April 2025) — https://www.verizon.com/business/resources/infographics/2025-dbir-smb-snapshot.pdf • Veeam, From Risk to Resilience: 2025 Ransomware Trends and Proactive Strategies Report — https://www.veeam.com/company/press-release/veeam-report-finds-close-to-70-percent-of-organizations-still-under-cyber-attack-despite-improved-defenses.html • Veeam, Ransomware Brings Backup Out of the Basement Into the Boardroom (May 8, 2025) — https://www.veeam.com/blog/backup-cyber-recovery-boardroom-priority.html ###

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