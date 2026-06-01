Park County Reaffirms Procurement and Contract Approval Requirements

Park County is reminding vendors, contractors, consultants, service providers, elected officials, employees, and members of the public of the County's procurement and contract approval requirements designed to ensure transparency, fiscal accountability, and compliance with County policies and Colorado law.

All formal solicitations, including invitations for bids, requests for proposals, requests for qualifications, and other competitive procurement opportunities issued by Park County are conducted through the County's designated procurement platform, BidNet. Vendors interested in doing business with Park County are encouraged to monitor BidNet for current and future opportunities.

The Board of County Commissioners ("BOCC") further reminds all parties that any contract, agreement, purchase, commitment, amendment, change order, or expenditure obligation exceeding Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000) must receive prior written approval from the BOCC before becoming effective or binding upon the County.

No individual elected official, department head, employee, volunteer, committee member, contractor, or agent of Park County has independent authority to:

Execute or sign contracts;

Commit County funds in excess of $10,000;

Approve expenditures exceeding $10,000;

Authorize change orders, amendments, or additional work that would cause a transaction; or

Otherwise obligate the County financially beyond delegated authority established by the BOCC.

Only contracts and expenditures that have been properly reviewed and approved through the County's established procurement, budget, and BOCC approval processes shall be considered authorized obligations of Park County.

Vendors and contractors are strongly encouraged to verify BOCC approval before commencing work, providing services, delivering materials, or incurring costs in reliance upon any proposed agreement.

Park County reserves the right to reject payment requests, invoices, claims, or demands arising from contracts, agreements, purchases, or commitments that were not approved through the required County processes. Unauthorized commitments made by individuals lacking legal authority to bind the County may be deemed unenforceable against Park County and may not be paid with public funds.

These requirements exist to protect taxpayer resources, ensure fair and competitive procurement practices, maintain transparency in governmental operations, and provide consistent oversight of County expenditures.

Questions regarding procurement procedures, contracting requirements, or vendor registration may be directed to Park County Administration or the Park County Finance Department.