Governor appoints 13 to the bench in May

Jun 01, 2026

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 14 judicial appointments in May.

Cary A. “Bo” Hardee III of Madison to serve as judge on the Third Judicial Circuit Court

Hardee has owned Hardee Law Firm since 2011. Previously, he worked as a partner at Caminez and Hardee, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his juris doctor from Stetson University. Hardee fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Leandra Johnson.

Brian Toti of The Villages to serve as judge on the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court

Toti has served as an assistant state attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2023. Previously, he served as an assistant state attorney in the Ninth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and his juris doctor from Barry University. Toti fills a judicial vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.

Shelby Senn of Wildwood to serve as judge on the Sumter County Court

Senn has served as an assistant state attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2017. Previously, she served as a certified legal intern in the Fifth Circuit State Attorney’s Office. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and her juris doctor from Barry University. Senn fills a judicial vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.

Alicia Carothers of Panama City to serve as judge on the Bay County Court

Carothers has served as a deputy county attorney for Bay County since 2024. Previously, she served as an assistant state attorney in the 14th Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and her juris doctor from Faulkner University. Carothers fills a judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Shane Vann.

Knute Nathe of Dade City to serve as judge on the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court

Judge Nathe has served as a county court judge for Pasco County since his appointment by the governor in 2023. Previously, he served as a city commissioner for Dade City. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and his juris doctor from the University of Florida. Judge Nathe fills a judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Jack Helinger.

Olivier Lindemann of Palm Harbor to serve as judge on the Pinellas County Court

Lindemann has served as an associate counsel for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office since 2022. Previously, he served as an assistant state attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and his juris doctor from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Lindemann fills a judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Aaron Judge Hubbard.

Kevin Kohl of Lake Wales to serve as judge on the 10th Judicial Circuit Court

Judge Kohl has served as a county court judge for Polk County since his appointment by the governor in 2021. Previously, he served as an assistant state attorney for the 10th Judicial Circuit. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and his juris doctor from Florida State University. Judge Kohl fills a judicial vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.

Taylor Bowman of Winter Haven to serve as judge on the 10th Judicial Circuit Court

Bowman has worked as a partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson since 2018. Previously, he served as an assistant state attorney for the 10th Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University and his juris doctor from Florida Coastal School of Law. Bowman fills a judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ellen Masters.

Jordan Wells of Bartow to serve as judge on the Polk County Court

Wells has served as a career attorney for Judge Robert Morris of the Second District Court of Appeal since 2009. Previously, she served as a staff Aattorney for the Second District Court of Appeal. She earned both her bachelor’s degree and her juris doctor from Florida State University. Wells fills a judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert Griffin.

Elisabeth Espinosa Marin of Miami to serve as judge on the 11th Judicial Circuit CourtJudge Espinosa Marin has served as a county court judge for Miami-Dade County since her appointment by the governor in 2019. Previously, she served as an assistant state attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctor from Stetson University. Judge Espinosa Marin fills a judicial vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.

Jorge Perez Santiago of Pinecrest to serve as judge on the 11th Judicial Circuit Court

Judge Perez Santiago has served as a county court judge for Miami-Dade County since his appointment by the governor in 2023. Previously, he worked as a junior partner for Stumphauzer, Kolaya, Nadler, & Sloman. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and his juris doctor from the University of Miami. Judge Perez Santiago fills a judicial vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.

Andrew McGinley of Miami to serve as judge on the Miami-Dade County Court

McGinley has served as the general counsel for the Florida Department of Children and Families since 2021. Previously, he worked as an assistant attorney general for the Illinois Office of the Attorney General. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Western Ontario and his juris doctor from the University of Idaho. McGinley fills a judicial vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.

Michelle Roth of Miami to serve as judge on the Miami-Dade County Court

Roth has worked as a partner for Roth Law Partners since 2021. Previously, she served as an assistant state attorney for the 11th Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Emory University and her juris doctor from the University of Miami. Roth fills a judicial vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.