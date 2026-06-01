June 1, 2026, Disciplinary Actions

The Florida Supreme Court in recent court orders disciplined 13 attorneys, disbarring two, revoking the license of one, suspending eight, and reprimanding two.

Peter Benjamin Berkman, 5230 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Unit 431, Land O’ Lakes, interim suspension effective 30 days following a May 13 court order. (Admitted to Practice: 2014) Berkman was charged with one count of Aggravated Assault, in violation of F.S. §784.021(1)(a) and one count of Petit Theft in violation of F.S. §812.014(2)(e)/26.012 on October 3, 2024. The criminal case remains pending. (Case No. SC2025-1941)

A. Marie Delapena, P.O. Box 135184, Clermont, permanent disciplinary revocation without leave to seek readmission effective immediately following a May 7 court order. (Admitted to Practice: 2019) The court granted Delapena’s petition for disciplinary revocation without leave to seek readmission. The court had previously suspended Delapena from the practice of law after a jury found her guilty of 15 felony counts of Wire Fraud and 22 felony counts of Bank Fraud. Thereafter, Delapena was placed on emergency suspension (pursuant to Rule 3-5.2) for allegations of misappropriating client funds, for making misrepresentations, and for trust account violations. A portion of this alleged misconduct occurred after Delapena was already suspended for the felony criminal conduct. In addition, Delapena was facing allegations that she neglected client matters, practiced law while suspended, and failed to notify concerned clients and courts of her suspension as required. (Case No. SC2026-0364)

Jay Lewis Farrow, 1 Alhambra Plaza, Suite Ph, Coral Gables, permanent disbarment effective immediately following a May 21 court order. (Admitted to Practice: 2003) Farrow engaged in blatantly abusive litigation tactics; failed to comply with court orders; charged and received excessive fees from clients for which he produced no or minimal work product; abandoned his clients and law practice; and committed fraud on the court by filing false or fraudulent documents in the disciplinary proceedings. (Case No. SC2025-0863)

Marshal David Gibson, 265 Church St., Suite 504, New Haven, CT, public reprimand effective immediately following a May 28 court order. (Admitted to Practice: 1975) This is a reciprocal case from Connecticut where Gibson was reprimanded and ordered to pay a client $500. Gibson had a long-time client, of over 20 years, that he drafted estate planning documents for. The client requested Gibson revise the documents in 2021, and he told the client the changes would cost a few hundred dollars. Instead, Gibson charged $3,500 for 4.25 hours of work at a discounted rate of $1,774. Gibson charged an excessive fee without discussion or notice to the client of an hourly rate significantly inconsistent with that charged in prior legal matters. (Case No. SC2026-0042)

William Dean Hall, Jr., 272 Rosehill Dr. N., Tallahassee, interim felony suspension effective immediately following a May 8 court order. (Admitted to Practice: 1980) Hall was arrested and charged with Soliciting a Child Via Parent for Unlawful Sexual Conduct Using Computer Service or Electronic Device, a third-degree felony. The criminal case remains pending. (Case No. SC2025-1903)

Theophilos John Karaphillis, 131 Bluff View Dr., Apt. 104, Belleair Bluffs, disbarred effective immediately following a May 7 court order. (Admitted to Practice: 1988) Karaphillis failed to properly maintain his trust accounts. He improperly borrowed funds from a current client without advising her in writing that she had an opportunity to seek the advice of an independent attorney prior to the transaction and failed to repay the funds. He also accepted payment of a retainer by a client and failed to do any work; failed to provide competent representation; failed to adequately communicate with clients; failed to appear at a mandatory case management conference and an order to show cause hearing; failed to respond to Bar complaints, and failed to maintain current contact information on his Bar profile. (Case No. SC2025-1510)

Eric K. Neitzke, 123 Live Oak Ave., Daytona Beach, suspended for 90 days effective 30 days following a May 14 court order. (Admitted to Practice: 1982) Neitzke entered into a prohibited fee agreement to provide legal services to a client in a criminal matter in exchange for the ownership interest in the client’s marital residence without advising the client, in writing, that he should seek independent counsel before entering into this unique fee agreement. Neitzke also engaged in a conflict of interest by representing the same client in his pending family law matter where the client’s failure to comply with the court’s order to sell the property was at issue. Neitzke engaged in another conflict of interest when he took actions that delayed the sale of the property for the purpose of maximizing his fee, to the detriment of his client, who was required to continue paying the mortgage on the property, and the client’s ex-wife and minor child, who depended on the proceeds from the sale for support. Moreover, Neitzke did not provide adequate notice that the client could be in legal jeopardy in the family law case for violating the court’s orders to put the house on the market without delay. (Case No. SC2025-0512)

Connie Janette Pierce, 17551 NW US Highway 19, Fanning Springs, public reprimand effective immediately following a May 7 court order. (Admitted to Practice: 1997) Pierce received a public reprimand to be administered by the referee along with being ordered to attend the Bar’s Ethics School and Professionalism Workshop. Pierce represented the plaintiff in a wrongful termination action. The Bar filed a two-count complaint against Pierce. In the first count, Pierce contacted a represented party. In the second, Pierce misstated the law in a response to a motion for summary judgement. (Case No. SC2025-1845)

Alex Wesley Rigsby, P.O. Box 6581, Pensacola, interim felony suspension, effective 30 days following a May 8 court order. (Admitted to Practice: 2015) On May 9, 2024, Rigsby was charged with 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in violation of §§827.071(5) and 775.0847(3)(a), Florida Statutes. The criminal case remains pending. (Case No. SC2025-1926)

Shanna Mason Rose, 4415-C Constitution Ln., #191, Marianna, interim felony suspension effective 30 days following a May 8 court order. (Admitted to Practice: 2001) On November 18, 2025, Rose was charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, in violation of §§§777.04(1), 782.04(2), and 775.087(1) and (2), Florida Statutes. The criminal case remains pending. (Case No. SC2025-1937)

Michael William Wallace, 2455 E. Sunrise Blvd., Suite 204, Ft. Lauderdale, interim felony suspension effective 30 days following a May 8 court order. (Admitted to Practice: 2015) On August 19, 2024, Wallace was charged with Aggravated Fleeing or Eluding, a second-degree felony, in violation of F.S. §316.1935(3)(a), and Petit Theft, a second-degree misdemeanor, in violation of F.S. §812.014(1)(a). In a separate case, Wallace was charged with Written or Electronic Threats to Kill, a second-degree felony, in violation of F.S. §§§836.10, 836.10(2)(a), and 836.10(2)(b). Both criminal cases are currently pending. (Case Nos. SC2025-1945 & SC2025-1922)

Kenneth L. Williams, 8646 Tristan Dr., Jacksonville, interim felony suspension effective 30 days following a May 20 court order. (Admitted to Practice: 1980) On November 30, 2025, Williams was charged with Trafficking in Synthetic Cannabinoids, 280 Grams or More, a first-degree felony, in violation of F.S. §893.135(1)(m)(2)(a), and Conspiracy to Traffic in Synthetic Cannabinoids, 280 Grams or More, a first-degree felony, in violation of F.S. §§893.135(1)(m)(2)(a) and 893.135(5). The criminal case is currently pending. (Case No. SC2025-1910)

Nathan Samuel Williams, 5608 Hillman Dr., Jacksonville, interim felony suspension, effective 30 days following a May 14 court order. (Admitted to Practice: 2014) On February 13, 2025, Williams was charged with four counts of Introduction and/or Possession of Contraband into a County Detention Facility, a third-degree felony, in violation of F.S. §951.22, one count of Conspiracy to Commit the Introduction of Contraband into a County Detention Facility, a third-degree felony, in violation of F.S. §§951.22 and 777.04(3) and one count of Unlawful Use of a Two-way Communications Device, a third-degree felony, in violation of F.S. 934.215. The criminal case is currently pending. (Case No. SC2025-1907)

The Florida Supreme Court, The Florida Bar, and its Division of Lawyer Regulation are charged with administering a statewide disciplinary system to enforce Supreme Court rules of professional conduct for the more than 115,000 members of The Florida Bar. Key discipline case files that are public record are posted to attorneys’ individual online Florida Bar profiles. To view discipline documents, follow these steps. Information on the discipline system and how to file a complaint are available at www.floridabar.org/attorneydiscipline.

Court orders are not final until time expires to file a rehearing motion and, if filed, determined. The filing of such a motion does not alter the effective date of the discipline. Disbarred lawyers may not re-apply for admission for five years. They are required to go through an extensive process that includes a rigorous background check and retaking the bar exam. Attorneys suspended for periods of 91 days and longer must undergo a rigorous process to regain their law licenses including proving rehabilitation. Disciplinary revocation is tantamount to disbarment.