Remembrance, Resilience, and Community

The deadly antisemitic attack on the Pearl Street Mall in front of the County Courthouse took place one year ago.

Community members who want to honor the survivors and remember Karen Diamond are invited to attend the Boulder Jewish Festival on Sunday, June 7, for a time of reflection and the unveiling of a stone marker in front of the Boulder County Courthouse.

To receive this information in another language, please email bhalpin@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County, Colo. (June 1, 2026)—One year ago today there was a heinous antisemitic attack on 29 members of the Boulder community during a peaceful gathering in front of the Boulder County Courthouse. The community members were gathered for the weekly Boulder Run for Their Lives walk. Several participants suffered burns that required hospitalization. Tragically, Karen Diamond died from her injuries.

When someone is targeted because of who they are it deeply violates their sense of safety and inherent human dignity. Being targeted based on identity can leave those people feeling vulnerable and isolated, and ultimately, it can erode the sense of community we all feel towards one another as human beings living and working in the same small corner of the world.

As we reflect on the tragedy that took place in front of the Boulder County Courthouse on June 1, 2025, we encourage the Boulder community to reflect on the violence and the loss. We encourage you to remember that we lost a neighbor during a violent act of murder.

And finally, we encourage you to reflect and celebrate the strength of people here in Boulder County, which includes our Jewish community. In the face of many tragedies, Boulder County residents have proven time and again that our diversity and our differences make us more successful, more vibrant, and stronger.

Commissioner Claire Levy

Commissioner Marta Loachamin

Commissioner Ashley Stolzmann

The Boulder County Government has been working in partnership with past members of Boulder Run for Their Lives, alongside other representatives from Boulder’s Jewish community, to explore ways to mark this upcoming anniversary and ensure this tragedy is not forgotten.

Community members who want to honor the survivors and remember Karen Diamond are invited to attend the Boulder Jewish Festival at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, for a time of reflection and the official unveiling of the stone marker in front of the Boulder County Courthouse. Following this time of reflection, the annual festival will continue with a celebration of Jewish culture and community with food, music, dance, and more.

Stone marker installed this month on the Boulder County Courthouse bricks remembering the attack on 29 community members one year ago today on June 1, 2025

Americans with Disabilities Act Notice

Special Assistance

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email the ADA Coordinator at ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. Submit your request as early as possible, and no later than two business days before the event. Review the Boulder County's ADA Policy