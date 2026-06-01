Georgia Protected Species List Open for Nominations

And during June, the state Department of Natural Resources is asking Georgians for their recommendations on native animal and plants to add or remove as part of the first comprehensive changes in 20 years.

Last updated in 2006, the state list includes species protected under the Georgia Endangered Wildlife Act of 1973 (O.C.G.A. § 27-3-5) or Georgia Wildflower Preservation Act of 1973 (O.C.G.A. § 12-6-3). These species are considered the ones most in need of conservation. Examples vary from saltmarsh sparrows and gopher tortoises to pink lady’s-slipper orchids and monarch butterflies.

State-listing offers varied levels of protection, differing between animals and plants. It also helps focus DNR conservation efforts and encourages voluntary conservation of wildlife habitats.

Draft changes have been developed using Georgia's 2025 State Wildlife Action Plan and teams that helped create the plan. The proposed revisions include adding and removing species, updating names, and syncing species with federal conservation listings, explained project coordinator Katrina Morris.

But DNR also wants to hear from the public about species to include, exclude or reclassify. “DNR biologists and species experts from across the Southeast helped develop the draft revised protected species list by reviewing the best available information on the status and trends for Georgia species,” said Morris, a Wildlife Conservation Section program manager with DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division.

“Giving the public an opportunity to review this list and provide input on things we may have missed will help ensure that we provide protected status for the species that are in the greatest need of conservation in our state.”

Species changes can be nominated at https://georgiawildlife.com/ProtectedSpeciesList from June 1-30. Before making a nomination, please review proposed updates to the protected species list and profiles of Georgia’s Species of Greatest Conservation Need (also linked on the website), including the sections on life history, habitat, range, threats and management recommendations.

After June 30, nominations will be reviewed, the draft list revised as needed and an updated lineup provided for public comment. Final amendments to state Rule 391-4-10 (Protection of Endangered, Threatened, Rare, or Unusual Species) will then be recommended to the Board of Natural Resources for approval.

FOR MORE

 Visit https://georgiawildlife.com/ProtectedSpeciesList.

 Email WCScomments@dnr.ga.gov.

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