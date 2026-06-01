Celero Infrastructure appoints Lieutenant General Peter Leahy AC to its Advisory Board

Lt Gen Peter Leahy

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celero Infrastructure today announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Peter Leahy AC, former Chief of the Australian Army, to its Advisory Board. Lieutenant General Leahy joins a growing panel of senior advisors supporting Celero as it advances one of Australia’s largest pipelines of grid-scale battery storage and hyperscale data centre infrastructure.One of the most respected figures in Australian national security, Lieutenant General Leahy served 37 years in the Australian Army, culminating in six years as Chief of Army from 2002 to 2008 — the longest tenure in the role since General Sir Harry Chauvel in the 1920s. He led the Army through a period of sustained operational deployment, doctrinal reform and capability expansion. Since leaving the Army he has been the foundation Director and Professor of the National Security Institute at the University of Canberra, and has served on the boards of ASX-listed defence and technology companies including Codan, Electro Optic Systems and Citadel Group. He is a Companion of the Order of Australia.His appointment reflects the increasingly strategic role that energy and digital infrastructure now play in Australia’s economic resilience and national security. Celero’s Digital Energy Hub model — pairing transmission-connected, grid-forming battery storage with hyperscale data centre load — sits squarely at the intersection of increasing sovereign capability, critical infrastructure and enabling the energy transition.Tony Concannon, Executive Chair of Celero Infrastructure, said:“Peter brings exceptional strategic judgement, governance discipline and a deep understanding of national security. As Australia builds the energy and digital infrastructure that will underpin its economic and security future, his counsel will strengthen our board and sharpen our decision-making. I am delighted to welcome him.”Lieutenant General Peter Leahy AC said:“Energy and digital infrastructure are now central to Australia’s sovereignty and security. Celero is building exactly the kind of resilient, domestically grounded capability the country needs, and I am pleased to support the team as it moves from pipeline to delivery.”About Celero InfrastructureCelero Infrastructure is an Australian-owned, privately backed energy and digital infrastructure developer headquartered in Melbourne. Through its Digital Energy Hub model, Celero develops transmission-connected precincts that pair large-scale, grid-forming battery energy storage with hyperscale data centre capacity. The company is advancing a pipeline approaching 6 GW of BESS and over 2 GW of data centre capacity across Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia, with a development team drawn from the regulator, network and developer sides of Australia’s electricity market.

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