Celero Infrastructure Appoints Energy Industry Veteran Tony Concannon as Executive Chair

Celero Infrastructure appoints Tony Connannon as Executive Chair

Australian-backed energy and digital infrastructure developer Celero Infrastructure (“Celero”) has appointed Tony Concannon as Executive Chair.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian-backed energy and digital infrastructure developer Celero Infrastructure (“Celero”) has appointed Tony Concannon as Executive Chair.The appointment further deepens Celero’s senior leadership bench, adding one of Australia’s most experienced energy executives as the platform accelerates a development pipeline approaching 6,000 Mega Watts (MW) of Battery Energy Storage Systems and over 2,000 MW of Data Centre capacity: all to be connected to key locations on Australia’s high voltage grid infrastructure.Tony Concannon brings more than 40 years’ experience across the international energy sector, with a career spanning executive leadership, power generation, trading, retail operations, project development and governance. A former Executive Director of International Power plc for nine years, a chartered power engineer and Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, Mr Concannon has held senior roles including CEO of IPR Australia and CEO Asia-Pacific for GDF SUEZ Energy (now called ENGIE).Mr Concannon later established and co-founded Reach Solar energy, which developed approximately 1,200 MW of large-scale solar PV projects and 275 MW of battery storage sites: a number with project finance.Mr Concannon has also served on the boards of the Australian Energy Market Operator for eight years and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) until early 2024. He continues to advise the CEFC’s Rewiring the Nation investment committee and chairs the Zema Energy Studies Scholarship Phd Program at Monash University.Damien Sanford, Co-Founder and Partner at Celero Infrastructure and former AEMO COO:“Tony’s appointment reinforces the strength of Celero’s platform and our confidence in the opportunity ahead. He brings the governance discipline as a former FTSE 100 director, deep operational experience across thermal and renewable generation and a proven record in developing, financing and realising major energy businesses.Few people understand the direction of Australia’s energy system as well as Tony. His insight and leadership will strengthen Celero’s ability to execute its pipeline and build the infrastructure needed to support Australia’s next phase of energy and digital growth.”Tony Concannon:“What attracted me to Celero is the quality of its development pipeline, the calibre of the team, its partnership with land-owners and First Nations groups, and its willingness to think differently and move quickly.Celero’s focus on grid-connected battery and data centre sites at key electricity transmission locations enables world-class large-scale digital services whilst assisting the electricity system, and creates long-term value for landowners, communities and investors.”About Celero Infrastructure: Celero Infrastructure is an Australian-owned, privately backed infrastructure developer focused on large-scale energy and digital projects, building a differentiated platform centred on true landholder participation, stronger Australian manufacturing involvement, and the integration of exclusive, high-efficiency technologies.

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