Statement from the DC Thomson NUJ chapel representatives

Editorial staff at DC Thomson are coming together to seek formal recognition for the NUJ, ensuring colleagues have an independent and collective voice in discussions about pay, conditions and the future of our work.

This campaign comes at a time when many editorial staff continue to feel the pressure of rising living costs and increasing workloads across the industry. The cost of living has risen significantly in recent years, and many colleagues have seen pay fail to keep pace.

Throughout a period of major change in journalism, editorial teams across DC Thomson have continued to adapt, retrain across platforms and deliver high-quality journalism and content for audiences across the business. We believe that commitment and professionalism deserve meaningful engagement and proper recognition.

The chapel has asked the company to begin discussions on formal NUJ recognition and collective negotiation. Our campaign is about ensuring editorial staff have the opportunity to negotiate collectively on issues that affect all of us, including pay, job security and workplace conditions. Formal recognition would provide a structured and independent framework for those conversations.

We are encouraging colleagues across editorial to join the NUJ and support the campaign. A strong chapel means staff can speak collectively and constructively about the future of editorial at DC Thomson.

Any colleague who would like to find out more or speak confidentially about the campaign is encouraged to contact a chapel representative:

Paul Malik – NUJ DC Thomson representative

Jacqueline Wake Young – NUJ DC Thomson representative

Neil Young – NUJ DC Thomson representative

Paul Malik, NUJ DC Thomson chapel chair, said:

“Recognition will be a huge first step in making sure our voices are heard and considered by the board. “When we look at what the NUJ has achieved for our peers in newsrooms across the UK and Ireland, it’s clear that when we come together as a collective voice, things can change for the better. And that starts with formal recognition. “Our members and colleagues at DC Thomson work tirelessly to make sure the journalism produced on a daily basis is second to none — in an industry facing challenges on multiple fronts. “We want to keep doing the work we love and believe in. We also want this passion, skill and effort to be fairly rewarded.”

Return to listing