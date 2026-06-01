NUJ condemns intolerable delay in Martin O'Hagan murder review

The NUJ has described as "intolerable” the action of the Office of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (OPONI) in blocking the release of its own report into the failed police investigation of the 2001 murder of journalist Martin O’Hagan.

In a letter to Mr O’Hagan’s brother Fintan O’Hagan, the complainant in the case, the OPONI Chief Executive Hugh Hume says they are waiting for the appointment of a new Ombudsman before publishing the completed report, even though powers were delegated to OPONI senior staff by the outgoing Ombudsman on 31 December 2025.

The investigation commenced in 2013.

In his letter, Mr Hume writes: “Although certain functions within the Office can be exercised under delegated authority, I consider it both appropriate and important that reports of this significance are issued by a sitting Police Ombudsman, with the full authority that comes from that.”

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said the union fully supports the call by Amnesty International, Mr O’Hagan’s family and lawyer for the Police Ombudsman to release the long-delayed report into the investigation of his brutal murder.

Dooley said:

"We have been consistent in our demands for an external, independent investigation into the murder of Martin and the policing failures in this case. The long-delayed report of the Police Ombudsman has been cited as a reason why our demands have not been considered. “This delay is intolerable and without justification. “Martin O'Hagan's murder is a matter of the upmost importance and the report must be published without delay."

Fintan O’Hagan, Martin O’Hagan’s brother, said:

“The Police Ombudsman has to release its report now - for too long our family has been denied justice. We have been repeatedly informed that the investigation was complete, only for publication to be delayed and delayed again. Now we are being fobbed off with another excuse not to publish. “The police investigation was clearly seriously flawed. The fact that in nearly a quarter of a century no one has been brought to justice for our brother’s murder is an outrage. We need the Ombudsman’s report and then we must have an independent public inquiry.”

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International Northern Ireland director, said:

“The murder of journalist Martin O’Hagan casts a long shadow on press freedom in Northern Ireland. “Nearly 25 years since Martin O’Hagan was gunned down, Northern Ireland remains the most dangerous place in the UK for journalists. “The police investigation into his murder delivered nothing. Initial charges brought against suspects were dropped. No one has been held accountable, and the release of the Police Ombudsman’s report into the failed investigation has been repeatedly delayed. “No more excuses. The Police Ombudsman’s report must be published now - the O’Hagan family has been waiting for too long.”

Niall Murphy, lawyer for Fintan O’Hagan, said:

“Our clients have awaited the publication of this report following the referral of the case to PONI by the PPS in 2013. “We were told in 2024 that the report was completed and have waited patiently for publication since. “Our clients repose very serious concerns as to the failure by police to secure the convictions of those responsible for Martin’s heinous murder. Our clients are concerned that the status of suspects as state agents has been prioritised in their protection from prosecution. “It is imperative that this report is published immediately.”

Sunday World journalist Martin O’Hagan was shot dead on 28 September 2001 in Lurgan by members of a loyalist paramilitary group. He had written extensively about the activities of that paramilitary group and its members.

In 2013, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland commenced an investigation into the police handling of the case following a complaint from Fintan O’Hagan. Last year, the Ombudsman confirmed that their report was complete.

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