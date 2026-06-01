InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Modular Apparel System for Adaptive and Reconfigurable Clothing Designs

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carlos A. of Managua, NIC is the inventor of the Garment with Interchangeable Elements, a modular clothing concept developed to explore customizable and reconfigurable garment construction through detachable clothing sections. The system is designed to enable users to alter the appearance and functionality of apparel items without requiring entirely separate garments.The garment architecture utilizes separable sections joined through a diagonal fastening interface, allowing portions of a clothing item to be detached and recombined with compatible components of differing colors, fabrics, textures, or patterns. In its primary configuration, the system applies to shirts composed of two independently manufactured halves connected by a diagonal zipper mechanism. Alternative fastening systems, including hook-and-loop materials, buttons, or magnetic connectors, may also be incorporated depending on garment type and performance requirements.The modular design framework can be extended to a variety of apparel categories, including hoodies, jackets, accessories, footwear, sleeves, collars, and decorative panels. Materials may include cotton, polyester, denim, leather, and synthetic textiles that enable combinations optimized for aesthetics, climate adaptability, durability, or specialized use cases. The system aims to reduce redundancy in apparel ownership while increasing styling variability and functional versatility via interchangeable configurations within a single garment.Key features and benefits include:• Modular Garment Construction: Allows garments to be separated into interchangeable sections that can be recombined into multiple configurations.• Diagonal Fastening Architecture: Utilizes a diagonal zipper or equivalent fastening system to create visually distinct and structurally secure garment combinations.• Expanded Styling Variability: Enables a single garment platform to generate numerous visual configurations through interchangeable colors, fabrics, and patterns.• Reduced Wardrobe Redundancy: Provides multiple aesthetic variations without requiring the purchase of entirely separate garments.• Support for Sustainable Consumption Practices: Encourages longer garment utilization cycles and reduced clothing waste through reconfiguration rather than replacement.Conventional apparel systems typically rely on fully independent garments to achieve stylistic variation, resulting in increased material consumption, higher ownership costs, and shortened usage cycles as trends or preferences change. This model can contribute to clothing waste and inefficiencies in wardrobe management.The Garment with Interchangeable Elements introduces a modular textile approach that separates garment identity from fixed construction. The system creates a flexible apparel platform capable of adapting to different aesthetic preferences and functional requirements while potentially reducing overall garment consumption.Carlos filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to potentially license the patent rights to his Garment with Interchangeable Elements. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Garment with Interchangeable Elements can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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