InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Mechanical Pedal Flushing System to Reduce Surface Contact in Restrooms

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Firas M. of El Cajon, CA is the creator of the Hands-Free Toilet Flusher, a mechanical toilet accessory that provides a touch-free method for actuating conventional toilet flushing mechanisms. The system is designed for compatibility with standard residential and public restroom toilets and aims to reduce direct hand contact with frequently touched restroom surfaces.The device consists of a floor-mounted foot pedal connected to a toilet flush handle through a cord or rope assembly. The linkage is secured to the existing flush handle using a non-permanent attachment mechanism, including adhesive mounting methods. When downward force is applied to the pedal, tension is transferred through the linkage to mechanically actuate the flush handle and initiate the flushing cycle without manual contact.The system is intended as a low-complexity retrofit solution that does not require modification to existing plumbing infrastructure or electrical integration. By enabling foot-operated flushing, the device may help reduce the transfer of contaminants associated with high-contact restroom surfaces. The design may also provide accessibility benefits for individuals with limited hand mobility or reduced upper-body dexterity.Key features and benefits include:• Hands-Free Flushing Operation: Allows users to actuate the toilet flush mechanism using a foot pedal rather than direct hand contact.• Compatibility with Standard Toilets: Designed for installation on common residential and commercial toilet configurations without structural modification.• Mechanical Tension-Based Actuation: Uses a rope or cord linkage system to transfer force from the pedal to the flush handle.• Accessibility Support: May assist individuals with limited hand mobility, dexterity impairments, or difficulty reaching standard flush handles.Toilet flush handles are among the most frequently contacted surfaces in restroom environments and may contribute to the transmission of bacteria and other contaminants if not cleaned regularly. Concerns regarding hygiene in shared restroom facilities can also discourage users from interacting with flushing mechanisms directly.The Hands-Free Toilet Flusher introduces a mechanically simple alternative that enables users to operate the flushing system using foot-actuated input. The system provides an accessible and low-cost approach to improving restroom hygiene practices through reducing direct contact with the flush handle while maintaining compatibility with existing toilet systemsFiras filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Hands-Free Toilet Flusher. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Hands-Free Toilet Flusher can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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