Members share experiences and perspectives during WTO Trade and Environment Week

Opening the WTO Trade and Environment Week at the CTE meeting on 1 June, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala noted: "The WTO Trade and Environment Week has evolved into a valuable platform for open and constructive dialogue - a chance to hear different perspectives, learn from shared experiences and engage not only with members, but also with voices and expertise from beyond the WTO. Ideas and experiences shared during past editions of the WTO Trade and Environment Week have helped inform policy thinking in capitals and inspire national and regional initiatives."

Adding that the trade and environment communities need to engage with one another, the Director-General encouraged all participants to actively take part in the discussions throughout the week to stimulate their thinking. "I hope your discussions this week will help build new understanding, inspire fresh thinking and renewed cooperation, and - most importantly of all - lead to practical action on the ground," she said.

Since its launch in 2019, the WTO Trade and Environment Week has grown into an annual flagship forum for dialogue on trade and the environment. Anchored around the CTE meeting, the Week complements the Committee's work and fosters inclusive dialogue on emerging environmental challenges with trade dimensions. It offers a unique platform for WTO members to highlight issues of interest and engage directly with business leaders, international organizations, academic experts, civil society and environmental practitioners. These exchanges help broaden understanding, share experiences and identify actionable ideas.

This year, the 16 sessions held throughout the Week span a wide range of issues at the forefront of the trade and environment agenda. Topics include trade measures to address climate change, biodiversity, plastics pollution and trade in environmental goods and services.

The CTE meeting continued to advance discussions under a comprehensive work programme on trade and environment in line with the Committee's mandate. Since its establishment in 1995, the CTE has facilitated dialogue among all WTO members on the mutual supportiveness between trade and environmental policies.

All 16 sessions are open to the public. The full programme for WTO Trade and Environment Week, the live webcast link and information on the sessions are available here.