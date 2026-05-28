New Zealand launches safeguard investigation on certain aluminium extrusions

In the notification New Zealand indicated, among other things, as follows:

"4. Provide a point of contact for the investigation and identify the preferred means for corresponding. The point of contact would be available to respond to enquiries relating to the procedures applicable to the investigation.

Point of contact for the investigation and correspondence is:

Minister of Business, Innovation and Employment

Trade Remedies

15 Stout Street, Wellington Central

Wellington 6011

New Zealand

Website: https://www.mbie.govt.nz/business-and-employment/business/trade-and-tariffs/trade-remedies/trade-remedy-investigations

E-mail address: [email protected]

5. Provide the deadlines and procedures for importers, exporters and other interested parties to present evidence and their views, including:

(i) deadlines and procedures for Members and exporters to identify themselves as interested parties, if so required, to participate in the investigation; and

(ii) the date of an intended public hearing as provided for in Article 3.1.

[..]

To obtain the information it deems necessary for its review investigation, MBIE will send questionnaires to the known producers of the product concerned domestically. Questionnaires and information sheets are encouraged to be filled out by all potential interested persons, including international interested persons. MBIE will publish questionnaires and information sheets which will be made available at the website (as above).

Submission of an information sheet will automatically register the provider as an interested person and add them to a distribution list. All interested persons including exporters, producers, importers and users of the products concerned and their associations, as well as third country governments are invited to make known their views in writing, submit information and to provide supporting evidence.

Interested persons are entitled to request information held on the public file at any time throughout the investigation period via the email provided above. MBIE will not release any confidential information, unless MBIE has consent to do so by the provider of the information. Alongside a confidential submission, interested persons are encouraged to submit a non-confidential version or indicate if it is suitable to be published on the public file."

The notification is available in G/SG/N/6/NZL/1.

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.