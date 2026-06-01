DPS Announces Changes to CDL Knowledge Testing

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces changes to the state’s commercial driver license (CDL) testing process. Effective today, all Texas CDL and commercial learner permit (CLP) knowledge examinations will be administered in English only.

This change aligns Texas’ testing procedures with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) English language proficiency requirements and will help ensure that all newly licensed commercial drivers have the communication skills necessary to operate these vehicles safely on Texas roads. Previously, CDL knowledge tests were offered in both English and Spanish. The hands-on CDL skills test, which includes pre-trip inspection, basic control skills and the road test, has always been conducted in English only.

Applicants scheduled for CDL/CLP knowledge testing on or after June 1, 2026, should be prepared to complete all written and automated knowledge exams in English. Interpreters for these exams are prohibited. Updated study materials for these exams, as well as the Texas Commercial Motor Vehicle Driver's Handbook, are available to applicants free of charge on the DPS website, here.

DPS personnel on Texas roads, along with other certified commercial vehicle inspectors, will continue to conduct English language proficiency evaluations during routine traffic stops and at weigh stations. These evaluations are a critical measure to ensure drivers possess the necessary communication skills for on-road safety and compliance with federal regulations, and any commercial vehicle driver who does not meet the proficiency standard will be placed out of service.

All these actions, and others like them, are part of the department’s continued efforts to make roads safer across the state and nation.

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(HQ 2026-055)