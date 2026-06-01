DPS Announces Resumption of Non-Domiciled CDL Issuances for H-2A Workers

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces approval by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to resume the issuance of non-domiciled commercial driver licenses (CDL) and commercial learner permits (CLP) for individuals with H-2A (Temporary Agricultural Workers) status, effective today, June 1, 2026.

Under updated FMCSA guidelines (Final Rule 91 FR 7044), which went into effect on March 16, 2026, eligibility for non-domiciled credentials is limited to individuals with lawful presence status category codes H-2A, H-2B (Non-Agricultural Workers) and E-2 (Treaty Investors). At this time, Texas has only been approved to process H-2A CDL/CLP transactions. The resumption of issuance for customers with H-2B and E-2 status will be announced at a later date.

Requirements for Issuance

Eligible H-2A CDL/CLP applicants must complete their transactions in person at a DPS Driver License Office and bring the following documents during their visit:

An unexpired foreign passport;

An unexpired or expired visa; and

Form I-94 or I-797A that clearly indicates H-2A status.

Per federal guidelines, all non-domiciled licenses will be limited to a maximum term of one year or less. For more information about obtaining a non-domiciled CDL/CLP, visit the DPS website.

Current Non-Domiciled CDL/CLP Holders

Drivers currently holding a valid non-domiciled CDL or CLP may continue to use their credentials until the printed expiration date. Immediate action is only required if the driver needs to renew, transfer out of state or upgrade their license.

As a reminder, under the new federal rule, individuals whose credentials were previously issued based on Employment Authorization Documents (EAD) – including Deferred Action and Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Temporary Protected Status (TPS) or refugee/asylum seeker status – are no longer eligible to renew a CDL once it expires.

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(HQ 2026-056)