North Dakota highlights autonomous systems leadership at AUVSI Xponential 2026

North Dakota’s presence at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2026 reached new heights through the success of the “North Dakota Row,” a collaborative exhibit showcasing the state’s advancing unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), autonomous technologies and aerospace sectors. The exhibit featured nine North Dakota companies, with about 15 companies represented throughout the event.

The global conference drew nearly 10,000 attendees and featured more than 600 exhibitors from more than 50 countries. It also included more than 100 conference sessions and engaged more than 3,000 defense stakeholders through the Michigan Defense Expo (MDEX) integration. The North Dakota Department of Commerce and the North Dakota Trade Office held multiple engagements with delegations from Korea and Taiwan.

Commerce Senior Business Development Manager for UAS Landon Johnson said, “North Dakota Row is more than a collection of booths. It is a showcase of North Dakota’s collaborative culture, innovative companies and shared commitment to growing the future of autonomous technology.”

North Dakota Row saw strong engagement from industry leaders, potential partners, investors and government stakeholders. The exhibit helped elevate visibility for participating companies and demonstrated the strength of the state’s growing autonomous systems ecosystem.

“The response to North Dakota Row underscores the innovation happening in our state,” said Grand Forks EDC Economic Development Director Becca Cruger. “North Dakota is truly building something undeniable.”

Additional North Dakota companies have expressed interest in joining the initiative for XPONENTIAL 2027. As the state continues to build its role in autonomous systems development and deployment, North Dakota Row remains a strong example of how collaboration accelerates growth and attracts global attention.

For more information about North Dakota’s UAS industry, visit www.commerce.nd.gov.

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The North Dakota Department of Commerce leads the efforts to attract, retain and expand wealth and talent in North Dakota.

For more North Dakota news and information, go to www.NDCommerce.com.