North Dakota connects with global companies at SelectUSA Investment Summit

The North Dakota Department of Commerce participated in the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit, engaging with global companies evaluating U.S. locations for expansion and investment.

Commerce’s Economic Development and Finance team, along with North Dakota Trade Office and regional economic development organizations represented North Dakota at the event, managing the state’s booth and meeting with companies across key sectors, including energy, data infrastructure, value-added agriculture, advanced manufacturing and autonomy. Hosted annually by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the SelectUSA Investment Summit connects international companies with economic development organizations and industry experts to support business investment in the United States.

The 2026 summit welcomed more than 5,500 attendees, making it the largest SelectUSA Investment Summit to date. The event included more than 2,700 international delegates, representatives from more than 1,100 economic development organizations and participants from more than 100 international markets. All 55 U.S. states and territories were represented, along with more than 200 speakers, 600 technology participants, nine governors and 25 U.S. ambassadors and chiefs of mission.

Throughout the summit, Commerce staff and local economic development partners in attendance met with companies actively exploring U.S. expansion and highlighted North Dakota’s strengths in speed to market, infrastructure readiness, energy availability and coordinated partnerships. The North Dakota team made more than 100 connections during the event and is continuing follow-up discussions on potential investment opportunities. Theodore Roosevelt reprisor Joe Wiegand also joined the delegation, helping showcase North Dakota’s history, culture and connection to Theodore Roosevelt for attendees from around the world.

“North Dakota belongs in these conversations,” said Commerce Economic Development and Finance Director Rich Garman. “Companies are looking for speed to market, certainty, reliable energy and partners who can execute. That plays directly to our strengths.”

Commerce participated alongside the North Dakota Trade Office and regional economic development organizations to showcase North Dakota’s business climate, infrastructure and collaborative approach to project development. “North Dakota has real strategic advantages in today’s global economy,” said Minot Area Chamber EDC President and CEO Brekka Kramer. “Engagements like SelectUSA are important as we work with partners across the state to expand investment and opportunity.” Williston Economic Development Executive Director Anna Nelson said participating in SelectUSA helped elevate North Dakota’s visibility with global companies and industry leaders. “It is important for North Dakotans to be at the table, sharing our strengths with the world,” Nelson said. “The conversations and connections made through SelectUSA helped highlight the opportunities our communities and state have to offer.”

For more information about economic development opportunities in North Dakota, visit www.commerce.nd.gov.