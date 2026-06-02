Linea Launches Agentic AI Advisory Practice for Multifamily and PropTech

Joanna Hackney, Founder and CEO of Linea, an AI advisory consultancy helping multifamily operators and PropTech companies navigate the shift to agentic AI. Based in Austin, Texas.

Former PropTech COO Joanna Hackney Brings Operator’s Lens to Industry’s Most Consequential Technology Shift

Agentic AI doesn't fix operational gaps. It exposes them. The organizations building, testing, and learning in real time are creating leverage. The ones waiting will fall behind.” — Joanna Hackney, Founder & CEO of Linea

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linea , a consultancy that partners with multifamily and PropTech organizations to implement, scale, and adopt technology, today announced the launch of its agentic AI advisory practice.This launch reflects a broader shift underway in the industry, as artificial intelligence moves beyond isolated tools and pilot programs into a force reshaping how decisions, systems, and operations function at scale. Through this expanded focus, Linea will support multifamily operators and PropTech companies navigating that structural impact, from system and workflow alignment to integration, governance, security, and long-term performance.“Most AI conversations in multifamily are still happening at the surface level,” said Joanna Hackney, Founder and CEO of Linea . “What’s missing is the structural lens — how agentic AI changes decision flow, operational design, and ultimately portfolio performance. That’s the work we do at Linea: translating that shift into profitable systems.”As organizations accelerate adoption, many are encountering a common reality: AI does not immediately reduce cost or complexity. Instead, it introduces new demands across infrastructure, integration, and decision-making frameworks.“Agentic AI doesn’t fix operational gaps,” Hackney added. “It exposes them. The organizations building, testing, and learning in real time now are the ones creating leverage. The ones waiting will fall behind.”The firm works with multifamily operators implementing agentic AI across internal operations, leasing, resident experience, maintenance, and portfolio strategy, as well as PropTech companies internalizing or developing AI-driven solutions that must integrate into complex operating environments. Across both, Linea helps clients identify where agentic AI drives meaningful business impact, align systems and workflows to support autonomous operations, evaluate and manage third-party tools and vendors to avoid fragmentation, and establish governance structures for scalable, responsible adoption.“Organizations that treat AI as an operating model decision, not a feature set, are the ones building a durable advantage,” said Hackney.About LineaLinea is a strategic advisory firm helping multifamily operators and PropTech companies navigate the shift to agentic AI while strengthening the systems, workflows, and technology strategies that support long-term performance. The firm’s services span AI advisory, fractional leadership, and focused sprint engagements for organizations navigating complex technology and operational decisions. Founded by Joanna Hackney, a former PropTech COO, the firm brings a real-world operator’s lens to complex, high-growth environments. Learn more at withlinea.com

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