OCP hires Dr. Richard W. Robbins to expand choral programming

Dr. Richard W. Robbins, Choral Editor and Market Development Manager

He will be instrumental as OCP continues to grow our choral repertoire and resources.” — Angela Westhoff-Johnson, OCP Director of Product Development

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oregon Catholic Press (OCP) is pleased to announce that Dr. Richard W. Robbins has joined OCP in the newly created role of Choral Editor and Market Development Manager. Robbins’ addition to the team marks a new phase in the company’s commitment to expand its choral offerings. The OCP Choral website launched in 2024, making it easy for choirs to find OCP’s high quality sacred choral music repertoire, featuring hundreds of titles suited to ensembles of all sizes and abilities. Exciting composer partnerships have since produced a range of new series in a variety of styles and genres. Robbins will assist in the promotion and development of more OCP Choral series and composer partnerships, producing repertoire for a broad choral audience in and outside the Church.

Richard W. Robbins is the Director and James Erb Choral Chair of the Richmond Symphony Chorus. A conductor, scholar, and educator, he has led professional, collegiate, church, school, community, and early music ensembles. His background includes service as a tenured professor of choral music and as an award-winning high school choir director, and his work includes conference appearances, all-state and festival choirs, and international conducting residencies. He holds doctoral and master’s degrees in Choral Conducting from the University of Houston and a Bachelor of Music Education from Florida State University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Richard to the OCP team,” said Angela Westhoff-Johnson, OCP Director of Product Development. “His work is widely praised in the choral community, and he brings a wealth of experience across church, academic, and professional music environments. He will be instrumental as OCP continues to grow our choral repertoire and resources.”

Robbins’ diverse background equips him with a deep understanding of the evolving needs of today’s choirs. In his new role, he will lead efforts to strengthen OCP’s engagement with directors, educators, and ensembles across a wide spectrum of choral settings.

“I’m delighted to be joining OCP,” Robbins said. “I have been struck by the beauty and craft of so much of OCP’s choral music, and I’m excited to help introduce more choirs to the new series being developed through OCP Choral.”

Robbins’ appointment reflects OCP’s ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in sacred and choral music publishing.

About OCP

OCP is a not-for-profit publisher of sacred music and liturgical resources based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. In operation for more than 100 years, OCP produces music and worship programs used in Catholic churches and faith communities across the United States and worldwide. Learn more at ocp.org.

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