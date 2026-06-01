Lawyers Realty Group Issues Warning For Heirs About Reverse Mortgage Delays

Inherited homes with reverse mortgages can lose equity quickly when vacancy, unpaid taxes, insurance issues, or foreclosure deadlines are not addressed.

New guidance explains how unpaid taxes, HOA dues, insurance lapses, and foreclosure timelines reduce or eliminate equity in inherited reverse mortgage homes

Some heirs assume they can simply take over the reverse mortgage. Others assume foreclosure is unavoidable. Both assumptions can cost the family time, options, and equity.” — Derik Lewis

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawyers Realty Group is warning California heirs and successor trustees that delays after the death of a reverse mortgage borrower can place inherited home equity at serious risk.

The warning comes as families increasingly face complicated reverse mortgage issues after a parent or loved one passes away. In many cases, heirs discover that the home has a reverse mortgage only after the borrower’s death, when the loan has already become due, the property may be vacant, and the reverse mortgage servicer may be moving toward foreclosure.

“When a reverse mortgage borrower dies, the family often does not know what to do first,” said Derik N. Lewis, lead attorney and Realtor® at Lawyers Realty Group. “Some heirs assume they can simply take over the reverse mortgage. Others assume foreclosure is unavoidable. Both assumptions can cost the family time, options, and equity.”

Unlike a traditional mortgage, a reverse mortgage generally becomes due and payable when the borrower dies, sells the home, or no longer occupies the property as a principal residence. After death, heirs may need to decide whether to sell the home, refinance, pay off the loan, pursue a short sale, or take other approved action depending on the home’s value, the loan balance, and the status of any foreclosure proceedings.

Lawyers Realty Group cautions that the danger is often not just the reverse mortgage itself. The greater risk can come from delay. Unpaid property taxes, lapsed insurance, HOA assessments, foreclosure fees, vacancy-related damage, vandalism, code violations, property preservation expenses, and deferred maintenance can quickly reduce or eliminate the equity that heirs may otherwise be able to recover.

Vacant homes create additional problems. If no family member lives near the property, a home may sit unmonitored for months while fees accumulate and the property deteriorates. In some cases, heirs do not realize how much equity remains until the foreclosure process is already advanced.

“Heirs should not wait until a foreclosure sale date is close before getting advice,” Lewis said. “The first questions should be immediate: Is the home secure? Is insurance in place? Are taxes or HOA dues unpaid? Has foreclosure started? Is the home in a trust? Is probate required? Is there equity? Those answers determine the available strategy.”

Lawyers Realty Group’s guidance encourages heirs and successor trustees to act quickly after the death of a reverse mortgage borrower by gathering the reverse mortgage documents, confirming the loan status, checking whether a notice of default or foreclosure notice has been recorded, reviewing title and trust documents, determining whether the property is occupied or vacant, and obtaining a realistic valuation of the home.

The firm also notes that inherited reverse mortgage properties often involve overlapping legal and real estate issues. A family may need legal review of trust, probate, title, foreclosure, HOA, and debt issues while also needing brokerage services to list and sell the property before deadlines expire.

“Reverse mortgage inheritance problems rarely fit into a simple real estate category,” Lewis added. “They may involve legal deadlines, servicer requirements, trust administration, title issues, foreclosure risk, property preservation, and a real estate sale at the same time. The goal is to create one coordinated plan before delay consumes the value the family is trying to protect.”

Lawyers Realty Group issued the warning to help California heirs, successor trustees, and family representatives understand that action after a reverse mortgage borrower’s death should be prompt, organized, and informed by both the legal and real estate consequences. Families dealing with an inherited reverse mortgage home should determine as early as possible whether the property can be sold, refinanced, retained, or resolved through another available option before foreclosure fees, property damage, or accumulated charges reduce the remaining equity.

About Lawyers Realty Group

Led by California Attorney and Realtor® Derik N. Lewis, Lawyers Realty Group helps California homeowners, heirs, and families resolve complex real estate, mortgage, foreclosure, trust, probate, and inherited property matters through an integrated Attorney/Realtor® model. The firm assists with reverse mortgage complications, foreclosure prevention, short sales, trust and probate sales, judgment liens, bankruptcy lien issues, title problems, and other matters where legal strategy and real estate brokerage services must work together.

For a free, confidential legal analysis, contact Lawyers Realty Group at (949) 613-5918 or visit www.lawyersrealtygroup.com.

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