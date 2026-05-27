Lawyers Realty Group Publishes California Advisory on Reverse Mortgage Foreclosure Risks After a Borrower’s Death

When a parent passes away with a reverse mortgage, families are often left facing urgent decisions and foreclosure pressure. Understanding the payoff, the home’s value, and the available options early can make a major difference.

New guidance explains key deadlines, valuation issues, and short sale options for heirs when reverse mortgage balances exceed home values

The most important point is that families should not ignore lender notices or wait until the foreclosure process is too advanced” — Derik Lewis

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawyers Realty Group has published a new California consumer advisory addressing a growing concern for heirs and surviving family members: what happens when a reverse mortgage becomes due after the borrower passes away and the loan balance is greater than the value of the home.

Reverse mortgages are often marketed as a way for older homeowners to access home equity without making monthly mortgage payments. But after the borrower dies, the reverse mortgage becomes fully due and payable, and heirs are left facing immediate pressure from the lender to repay the balance, sell the property, or risk foreclosure.

The advisory explains that the problem can be especially difficult when a reverse mortgage has been in place for many years. Because interest and fees are added to the loan balance over time, the payoff demand may exceed the current market value of the property.

“When a parent passes away, many families are surprised to learn how quickly a reverse mortgage can become a foreclosure issue,” said Derik N. Lewis, Esq., attorney and real estate broker with Lawyers Realty Group. “Heirs are often dealing with grief, paperwork, title questions, and lender deadlines all at once.

The goal of this advisory is to help families understand that they may still have options, even when the home appears to be underwater.”

According to the advisory, heirs should immediately determine the current payoff amount, the estimated market value of the home, whether foreclosure has started, and who has legal authority to communicate with the servicer or sell the property. The advisory also explains that when a home is worth less than the reverse mortgage balance, a short sale may be available if the lender or servicer agrees to accept a reduced payoff.

A reverse mortgage short sale can allow a property to be sold for less than the full amount owed, potentially avoiding a completed foreclosure and resolving the loan through an approved sale. The advisory notes that this option is often misunderstood by heirs who assume that an underwater reverse mortgage leaves them with no practical path forward. Further, in a short sale, the lender pays all costs and fees so that the heirs are not left with any outstanding bills after the sale is completed.

“The most important point is that families should not ignore lender notices or wait until the foreclosure process is too advanced,” Lewis said. “The earlier the heirs evaluate the payoff, title, authority to sell, and possible sale options, the more likely it is that a structured resolution can be pursued.”

The advisory also highlights the difference between reverse mortgage issues and ordinary real estate sales. After the borrower’s death, the transaction may involve foreclosure deadlines, HUD-related servicing requirements, probate or trust authority, title issues, payoff review, and negotiation with the loan servicer.

Lawyers Realty Group published the advisory to help California heirs, trustees, and surviving family members identify the key questions they should ask before deciding whether to sell, negotiate, request more time, or allow a foreclosure to proceed. Read more about it here.

Families dealing with a reverse mortgage after the death of a parent or loved one are encouraged to gather the reverse mortgage documents, recent payoff demands, foreclosure notices, trust or probate documents, property tax records, and any written communications from the loan servicer before seeking guidance.

About Lawyers Realty Group

Lawyers Realty Group is a California real estate and legal services firm led by attorney and real estate broker Derik N. Lewis. The firm assists California homeowners, heirs, trustees, and families with complex real estate matters involving foreclosure, short sales, reverse mortgages, probate and trust sales,

title problems, judgment liens, and other property-related disputes. The firm’s model combines legal analysis with real estate brokerage services where both are needed to address a property problem.

For more information, contact Lawyers Realty Group at (949) 613-5918 or visit www.lawyersrealtygroup.com.



Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Every reverse mortgage, foreclosure, probate, trust, and short sale matter depends on its specific facts. Lawyers Realty Group, 7700 Irvine Center Drive, Suite 800, Irvine, CA 92618, California DRE No. 01870511. Derik Neil Lewis, Broker of Record, CA DRE # 01439110, CA State Bar # 219981

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.