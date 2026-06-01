Expanded mapping tool includes 17,000 options for treating pain without opioids

News Release

June 1, 2026

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The Minnesota Department of Health, in partnership with Hennepin Healthcare, is helping Minnesotans manage their pain without opioids. NOPAIN MN is a comprehensive, searchable public resource that maps the locations of non-opioid pain management providers across the state.

Minnesota is currently the only state in the country with a resource map of this kind. The online tool maps out a network of more than 17,000 providers offering treatments that do not involve opioids. The map includes a wide range of evidence-based care, including physical therapy, psychotherapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, yoga, massage therapy and more.

“Chronic pain can severely impact people’s wellbeing and quality of life. People want effective ways to manage their pain that do not rely on opioids. This tool can be that first step to finding safe effective pain treatment alternatives right in their communities,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham.

Nationally, 24% of adults had chronic pain in 2023, and 8.5% of adults had chronic pain that frequently limited life or work activities in the past 3 months, according to the most recent CDC data. The NOPAIN MN map highlights services that have been demonstrated to reduce chronic pain and improve quality of life. As alternatives to using opioid prescriptions for pain management, these often-underused options can provide effective treatment without the risk of substance misuse.

“A lot of people are surprised to find the number of providers who can help with pain present within neighborhoods throughout the state,” said Integrative Health Program Manager Catherine Justice with Hennepin Healthcare Integrative Medicine. “NOPAIN MN helps connect people with a whole range of evidence-based pain care options so that they can find the strategy that works best for them. It’s a shining example of how Minnesotans excel at caring for each other.”

The tool presents an opportunity for providers to strengthen Minnesota’s network for whole-person, patient-centered pain care. Local providers can create a free provider profile at nopainmn.org to join the community and support patients.

Expanding access to alternative pain management is a crucial piece of Minnesota’s multi-pronged approach to the opioid crisis. By pairing prevention tools like NOPAIN MN with efforts, such as widespread naloxone distribution and increased access to treatment, the state is successfully saving lives. According to state health data, opioid-related overdose deaths in Minnesota dropped by about one-third, falling from 1,001 in 2023 to 678 in 2024.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Scott Smith

MDH Communications

651-503-1440

scott.smith@state.mn.us