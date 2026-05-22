New Salmonella cases linked to moringa leaf powder in dietary supplements

News Release

May 22, 2026

Contact information

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has confirmed that two people in Minnesota became ill with Salmonella in April 2026 after consuming moringa capsules from the brand tnvitamins (lot 2793, expiration February 2028) purchased on Amazon. Neither person was hospitalized and both have recovered. MDH is warning people not to consume the tnvitamins brand of moringa leaf powder capsules.

The two additional cases are an indication that a previously publicized multistate outbreak of Salmonella cases linked to dietary supplements is still ongoing. The two cases are associated with a newly identified product containing moringa leaf powder (the same ingredient in the products that caused the earlier cases).

From November 2025 through February 2026, there had been 97 cases (seven in Minnesota), including 26 hospitalizations (five in Minnesota) in 32 states. There have been no deaths. MDH is working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other states to investigate additional cases and to determine the extent of the problem.

There have been multiple recent Salmonella outbreaks associated with moringa leaf products, so health officials also advise people to consult their healthcare provider before using any Moringa products.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Symptoms usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but they can begin up to 2 weeks after exposure. Infections usually clear in 5 to 7 days, but about 28% of laboratory-confirmed cases require hospitalization.

Many Salmonella infections in otherwise healthy people do not require medical treatment. More serious infections occasionally occur. For those who seek medical care, most do not require antibiotics. However, antibiotic treatment may be warranted in some cases. If you’ve consumed the implicated product, become ill and are concerned about your health, consult your health care provider.

Approximately 1,000 Salmonella infections are reported each year in Minnesota. More information on Salmonella and how to prevent it can be found on the MDH website at Salmonellosis (Salmonella).

Further information can be found on the CDC and FDA websites:

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Amy Barrett

MDH Communications

651-201-4993

Amy.Barrett@state.mn.us