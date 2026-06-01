



County Marks Pride Month with Library Events, Exhibits, and Resources









Leon County Government celebrates Pride Month with programs, exhibits, and resources from the Leon County Public Library System that highlight lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) voices, creativity, and community. Throughout June, citizens can explore curated reading and movie recommendations while participating in interactive events designed to celebrate self-expression and connection.

In addition to digital resources and thematic collections, citizens are encouraged to participate in the County’s upcoming Pride Month events and activities:

Take What You Need: Kindness Wall, June 1-30, all library locations – Share or take notes of encouragement, affirmation, and inspiration through this interactive community display celebrating kindness and inclusion.

Express Yourself: Self-Portraits for Pride, Sunday, June 14, from 2 to 4 p.m., Leon County Main Library, 200 West Park Avenue – Create a mixed media self-portrait in this hands-on workshop. Participants will learn new artistic techniques while exploring creativity and self-expression in a welcoming environment. Finished artwork will be featured in the “Faces of Pride” exhibition.

“Faces of Pride” Self-Portrait Exhibition, June 16-July 16, Leon County Main Library, 200 West Park Avenue – Experience a vibrant exhibit showcasing mixed media self-portraits created by community members celebrating identity, creativity, and pride.



See a complete list of Pride Month resources and events at LeonCountyFL.gov/PrideMonth.

For more information, contact Sally Mason, Learning & Workforce Services Manager, at 850-606-2665 / MasonSa@LeonCountyFL.gov or Leon County Community and Media Relations at 850-606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.



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