







County and Partners Urge Preparedness Ahead of 2026 Hurricane Season













Leon County Government and community partners urge residents to prepare for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, which starts today, Monday, June 1. While the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting a below-normal season, forecasting up to 14 named storms, with up to 6 developing into hurricanes and up to 3 strengthening into major hurricanes, it only takes one storm to make it an active season.

“Leon County recognizes the necessity of preparation and resilience for times of disaster,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban. “We were fortunate in 2025 with a calm season, but we know that can change at a moment’s notice. As a community, we must remain vigilant and prepare now for the upcoming hurricane season. Plan, talk with your loved ones, and ensure you’re ready.”

The County encourages residents to take steps now to ensure their safety and resilience before, during and after disasters. Critical preparations include building a disaster bucket, developing a family communications plan, and visiting LeonReady.com for a host of disaster preparedness resources from Leon County Emergency Management.

“As we look to the 2026 hurricane season, Leon County remains committed to applying lessons learned, strengthening our preparedness efforts, and ensuring that we are ready to respond,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “Community preparedness is of the utmost importance, which is why Leon County encourages all residents to be aware and stay prepared.”

To further enhance readiness for the season, Leon County has unveiled its 2026-2027 Disaster Survival Guide, which is available at LeonReady.com and will be mailed to every Leon County household, providing residents with critical information for before, during, and after disasters.

In addition to the County’s Leon Ready website and Disaster Survival Guide, the County offers a variety of ways to help you, your family and your neighborhood prepare for disasters:

Download the Citizens Connect App , Leon County’s best source for emergency news and alerts. The app delivers up-to-the-minute emergency information, including weather alerts, road closures, sandbag locations, and so much more, at your fingertips.

Subscribe to Leon Alerts to receive time-sensitive emergency messages related to incidents, such as severe weather alerts and evacuations.

Neighborhoods in unincorporated Leon County can sign up for Neighborhood Readiness Trainings . The trainings are hosted by Leon County Emergency Management and designed to help you, your family and your neighborhood prepare for disasters.

Register for the County’s Citizens Engagement Series: Disaster Resilience Edition , taking place on Thursday, June 18, starting at 6 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex, 911 Easterwood Drive. This interactive event will feature hands-on activities and demonstrations for the whole family. To register for this free event, visit LeonCountyFL.gov/CES .

Check out the County’s Emergency Information Portal at LeonCountyFL.gov/ei . Providing the same information as the Citizens Connect app, the Emergency Information Portal can be accessed on a desktop or mobile browser.

Visit the County’s Flood Protection website at LeonCountyFL.gov/FloodProtection to learn about flooding risks, how to prepare for a flood and what you should do after a flooding event.

Schedule Billy the Bucket, Leon County Emergency Management’s official mascot, to visit your classroom and share disaster preparedness tips with your students.

“Ensuring our commitment to disaster preparedness in our community is paramount to an effective response when disaster strikes,” said Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters. “Leon County’s distinction as the nation's first #HurricaneStrong community is a testament to our continued strength and resilience in the face of disaster.”

For more information on how to prepare for hurricanes and other disasters, visitLeonReady.com.

For additional information, contact Kevin Peters, Leon County Emergency Management, at 850-606-3700 / PetersK@LeonCountyFL.gov, or Mathieu Cavell, Leon County Community and Media Relations, at 850-606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.



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