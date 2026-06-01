Vance pilot performs successful belly-landing at McConnell

An Air Force T-6A Texan II, assigned to Vance Air Force Base, Okla., was involved in an in-flight emergency May 19, 2026, due to an issue deploying its landing gear.

The T-6 is a single-engine, two-seat primary aircraft used for training Joint Primary Pilot Training students in basic flying skills common to U.S. Air Force and Navy pilots. The aircraft experienced a landing gear malfunction and diverted into McConnell airspace in an attempt to correct the malfunction.

Despite the In-Flight Emergency (IFE), the pilot was able to perform a successful belly landing, thwarting injury to both pilots and minimizing damage to the aircraft. It was also determined that there was no damage incurred to the runway's surface.

First responders arrived on scene immediately following the incident. The pilots were transported to medical and released to return to their home station.

The 22nd Maintenance Group Crash Damaged or Disabled Recovery (CDDAR) unit was dispatched the following day to remove the aircraft from the runway. A proper recovery was made possible due to the help from CDDAR qualified contractors out of Vance AFB, utilizing a sling specifically designed for lifting the T-6.

The CDDAR team mission is to rapidly recover crashed, damaged or disabled aircraft, as well as clear runways for operational use. Their skills and equipment help minimize damage to the aircraft and aid in preserving evidence for mishap investigations.

“CDDAR is absolutely essential,” said Maj. Brennan Sumpter, 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. “We have a very healthy CDDAR program here. We have a lot of resources to do what we need to do to take care of any mishaps, not just here on base, but for the region.”

Following the recovery by the CDDAR team, a foreign object debris inspection was conducted.

“I am truly impressed with the effectiveness and capability demonstrated by our emergency responders, airfield operations team and our CDDAR program Airmen. We practice and train for all types of emergencies on a regular basis, but this time we had to put that training into action. Our team absolutely rocked it and proved that all the time and effort we spend training for an event like this truly pays off,” said Col. Joe Wall, 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander. “We’re relieved that the pilots were able to walk away from this landing, and very impressed with the individual piloting skills demonstrated by this successful belly landing.”

A Safety Investigation Board is being convened.