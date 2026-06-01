DfC is launching and administering a funding scheme which provides funding to owners to repair the roofs, windows and masonry walls of their listed buildings; the latter also applies to scheduled monuments. It is also launching and administering a scheme open to charities and councils to carry out research into the historic environment and to increase public awareness.
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Historic Environment Fund 2026-27 - Rural needs impact assessment
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