Historic Environment Fund 2026-27 - Rural needs impact assessment

Date published: 1 June 2026 DfC is launching and administering a funding scheme which provides funding to owners to repair the roofs, windows and masonry walls of their listed buildings; the latter also applies to scheduled monuments. It is also launching and administering a scheme open to charities and councils to carry out research into the historic environment and to increase public awareness.

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