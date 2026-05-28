Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,991 in the last 365 days.

Northern Ireland Central Investment Fund for Charities Annual Report 2025

This report contains a detailed balance sheet and statement of income and expenditure for the Northern Ireland Central Investment Fund for Charities 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Northern Ireland Central Investment Fund for Charities Annual Report 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.