MDC invites public comments on proposed camping permits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Camping is a popular activity for many people in Missouri including hunters, anglers, floaters, and other outdoor enthusiasts. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) manages about 1,000 conservation areas around the state with more than 320 offering free camping.

While camping remains a popular activity on MDC areas, campers and staff have noted an increasing number of problems involving compliance issues, safety concerns, and environmental impacts from vandalism, illegal activities, and illegal stays on camping areas.

To help better regulate and monitor activities on its camping areas, MDC is proposing requiring permits for camping on MDC areas.

The Missouri Conservation Commission gave initial approval of the proposed regulation changes on camping permits at its May 29 open meeting in Washington.

WHY CAMPING PERMITS ARE NEEDED

MDC data shows camping-related violations and warnings for camping outside of designated areas and camping for longer than allowed on MDC areas have increased significantly over the past decade. In 2015, staff issued 11 violations and 2 warnings. By 2024, this number rose to 30 citations and 153 warnings.

MDC notes that these numbers only represent individuals who could be identified and do not include other violations related to littering, off-road vehicles, arrest warrants, drug arrests, and others.

Campers on MDC areas do not currently need a permit, do not pay a fee, and do not register to camp. This lack of identification of campers creates a difficult job for conservation agents and other MDC staff to regulate activities on the camping areas or identify campers causing problems or taking part in illegal activities.

PROPOSED CAMPING CHANGES

MDC recommends the following regulations regarding camping permits for implementation starting in March 2027:

Require a low-cost ($5), five-day permit for all camping on conservation areas for up to 10 people. The “$5-for-5-for-10” permit would cost $5 for up to 5 days (four nights) of camping for a group of 10 people or fewer even if fewer days were used and fewer people participated.

Require groups of more than 10 people to have a Special Use Permit and camping permit to camp on MDC areas.

Each person would be limited to three consecutive camping permits and six camping permits annually.

Require that no personal property may be left unattended longer than 24 hours at campsites or areas for camping purposes.

According to MDC, the “$5-for-5-for-10” camping permit fee for up to a party of 10 is a great value for the price. In comparison, Missouri State Parks offers individual back-country camping permits for $10 per night; basic, individual, walk-in camping at a nightly rate of $13-$16; and campsites with amenities such as electric/sewer/water for $29-$36 per night. Camping in Mark Twain National Forest of the U.S. Forest Service costs $10 - $25 per night per individual including basic sites and sites with amenities. Camping costs at private facilities vary widely based on location, offerings, and other factors.

PERMIT BENEFITS

Requiring a low-cost camping permit will benefit campers by providing better and safer camping experiences on MDC areas.

MDC notes that camping permits will help deter illegal activities, allow better tracking of how long individuals are camping on conservation areas, and allow for expansion of camping opportunities where appropriate. By implementing a permit-based system and consolidating camping opportunities, MDC can balance the needs of recreationists with the imperative to conserve Missouri’s natural resources for future generations.

Camping permits would be purchased online, at a permit vendor, or over the phone using MDC’s permit system, and would be displayed in MDC’s MO Fishing and MO Hunting apps. The simple, online registration system will provide important information on how many people are camping on MDC areas to help staff build positive relationships with campers and to monitor and manage unwanted activities by campers on MDC areas.

COMMENT ONLINE

MDC is seeking public comments on the proposed camping regulations from July 16 through Aug. 14 at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/public-commenting-opportunities.

The commission will then review information from public comments and give final consideration to the proposed regulation changes at its Sept. 11 open meeting. If given final approval, the changes will become effective Feb. 28, 2027.

Get more information on camping on MDC areas at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/camping.